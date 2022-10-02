The Sousa Archives preserves a wonderful array of historical music instruments of every shape, size and name. One of our unique instruments is Salvatore Martirano’s Sal-Mar Construction. Martirano served on the faculty of the School of Music’s Theory and Composition Department between 1963 and 1995. Today, he is recognized for his creation of a series of early electronic music systems, like the Sal-Mar Construction, to perform music using human and computer-generated sounds.
The Sal-Mar, developed at the University of Illinois between 1969 and 1972, is an analog and digital instrument that continuously produces music soundscapes.
The University’s Illiac mainframe computer was used by Lejaren Hiller and Leonard Isaacson to compose Hiller’s fourth string quartet, Illiac Suite, in 1957. However, Martirano’s creation was the first electronic device, built from the Illiac II’s TTL (transistor-transistor logic) boards, to improvise new music.
Our visitors often marvel at the Sal-Mar’s provocative Erector Set appearance. When I explain it is a music-composing machine, people’s questions are always the same. “What does it sound like, and how do you play it?”
To be clear, our marvelous Sal-Mar Construction will not miraculously spin from thin air new Mozart sonatas or Jerry Garcia tunes. However, the instrument is capable of creating and producing infinite combinations of sound, timbre, rhythm and form that, when brought together by a performer, become a continuous stream of music.
According to David Rosenboom, who helped Martirano develop the music device, “one might think of the Sal-Mar Construction as a macro-composition” in which the instrument has the potential to generate “infinite streams of micro-compositions” as unique movements or musical spaces from a single universal work. When its operator turns on the Sal-Mar, it essentially opens new aural doorways, like Dr. Who’s mythical Tardis, and enables listeners to enter different music spaces and times, although they are never able to return exactly to that same musical moment again.
For those who are not followers of Dr. Who, think of the Sal-Mar’s dynamic soundscapes as four neighborhood rock bands from the 1960s playing their individual beats and melodies simultaneously in their garages, and you are standing in the street reveling in the kaleidoscope immersing your neighborhood in marvelously raucous and unexpected sounds. This description reflects the wonderful essence of this rare and unique music-composing machine.
However, neither of these comparisons truly captures the true character of this exceptional music-composing instrument. One must see and hear it played in real time and space. On Tuesday, David Rosenboom will give a special lecture-performance, “The Multi-Faceted Compositional Legacy of Salvatore Martirano and His Sal-Mar Construction,” at the University of Illinois’ School of Music Auditorium from 7:30 to 9 p.m. A live performance of the Sal-Mar Construction by Greg Danner and Ken Beck will then be streamed from the Sousa Archives and Center for American Music, where the instrument is permanently housed. This presentation is part of the 2023 MillerComm series, Neuromusic: Proposition from an Art-Science Convergence.
For further information about this lecture-performance and the Sousa Archives’ new exhibit, “Intelligent Instruments: The Music Technology of Salvatore Martirano and David Rosenboom,” that opens in the School of Music lobby Monday, call 217-333-4577 or email schwrtzs@illinois.edu.