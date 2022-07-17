The Sousa Archives’ new baseball exhibit opens the national Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia music conference at St. Louis’ Hyatt Regency from July 20-24. The exhibit celebrates the legacy of America’s March King and the golden age of baseball. Some of you might ask, “Sousa and baseball — are you kidding?” Well, let me briefly explain.
Between 1900 and 1919, the John Philip Sousa Band and the sport of baseball were at the height of their popularity in America. Sousa built his music ensemble and its exceptional reputation around America’s greatest musicians like Estelle Liebling (soprano), Maud Powell (violinist), Herbert L. Clarke (cornetist) and Arthur Pryor (trombone). At the same time, the heyday of early professional baseball centered on the strategic infield play of the country’s greatest pitchers, batters and base-stealers like Joseph “Iron Man” McGinnity, Christy “Big Six” Mathewson, Jacob “Tornado Jake” Weimer, Tyrus “Ty” Cobb and Johannes “Honus” Wagner.
While Sousa’s music ruled America’s bandstands, Connie Mack’s Philadelphia Athletics and John McGraw’s New York Giants dominated the baseball world. Sousa considered baseball America’s greatest sport, and the Giants and Athletics the most celebrated baseball teams of that time. Washington, D.C., not only served as the March King’s birthplace in 1854, but in 1872, the city was also the first home of professional baseball.
Unlike games today, baseball between 1900 and 1920 consisted of low-scoring amusements dominated by such pitchers as Walter “The Big Train” Johnson, Cy Young, Mathewson and Grover Cleveland Alexander. This period was referred to as the “dead-ball era,” which more accurately described the condition of the baseball than the actual play of the game. Home runs were rare, and the “infield game” — singles, squeeze bunts, stolen bases, hit-and-run plays, and special pitching tactics (e.g. spitballs, sliders and screwballs) — dominated the teams’ strategies. This physical style of play is what Sousa knew best.
The end of this era came in 1920, when new rules initiated for both the National and American Leagues established uniform standards for baseballs and bats. In addition, Babe Ruth’s lengthy string of home runs — 54 in 1920, 59 in 1921 and 60 in 1927 — turned the game of baseball into an outfield strategy.
During this time, baseball served as a source of inspiration to musicians and composers, including Sousa. While Jack Norworth (lyrics) and Albert Von Tilzer (music) composed the most famous baseball song, “Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” in 1908, it was not used regularly to accompany the seventh inning stretch until 1934. The earliest known piece of music celebrating baseball was “The Baseball Polka” composed by J.R. Blodgett, an amateur ball player on the Niagara Baseball Club in Buffalo, N.Y., in 1858. The first baseball tune with words, “The Base Ball Fever,” followed this in 1867. Sousa composed the “National Game” in 1925 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the National League.
While on tour, the members of Sousa’s band relaxed by playing baseball whenever opportunities to play other communities’ teams arose. Sousa always played as his team’s pitcher and manager. On July 4, 1900, the Sousa Band, taking a day off from performances at the Paris Exposition, played what is considered the first game of American-style baseball in Europe against the American Guards on Paris’ Bagatelle Field. Sousa remarked after the game, “What could have been more appropriate for two American organizations in a foreign land to do on the glorious Fourth?”
In June 1908, the Sousa Band played a baseball game at Philadelphia’s Willow Grove against the United States Marine Corps Band. A reporter covering the game wrote, “If Connie Mack could have witnessed the game of baseball yesterday morning, he would have been tempted to make John Philip Sousa an offer. The March King proved a wonder in the pitcher’s box. Although he lasted but one inning, he retired Lieutenant O’Leary’s Colts in one, two, three order; and then Mr. Sousa retired to the coaching line, where he gave an imitation of Arlie Latham that caused the spectators to howl with delight.”
