The artistic and cultural relationships between different styles of music are frequently complex and ever changing. This is particularly true for much of America’s diverse jazz legacy.
In the late 19th century, Buddy Bolden, Kid Ory and Sidney Bechet played New Orleans-styles of jazz that eventually influenced the later music development of King Oliver, Louis Armstrong and Jelly Roll Morton well into the 1920s. Then, Duke Ellington and Count Basie led jazz into the big-band forms that became the rage of Chicago and New York audiences during the 1930s and ‘40s.
Later, Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Coleman Hawkins and Bud Powell pulled away from large-ensemble swing, favoring the complex rhythms and solos of small-combo Bebop, which eventually led other musicians to newer free, funk and avant-garde forms of jazz. Each musician’s unique new style, exploring music paths less traveled, enticed others to follow their example.
Today’s readers may readily recognize the names of some of these jazz legends: Bean, Prez and Trane (as Coleman Hawkins, Lester Young and John Coltrane, respectively, are known to jazz aficionados). However, it is unlikely that most will fully understand how they and other great jazz saxophonists influenced future generations of musicians.
The titans of America’s jazz saxophone include an extraordinary array of accomplished musicians. Their dynamic influences on jazz’s many players include such great artists as Bootsie Barnes, Michael Brecker, John Coltrane, Ron Dewar, Dexter Gordon, Coleman Hawkins, Hank Mobley, Charlie Parker, Joshua Redman, Sonny Rollins, Wayne Shorter, Lester Young and Ben Webster.
The Sousa Archives and Center for American Music is celebrating International Jazz Day on April 24 with “Tenor Titans: In the Footsteps of Bean, Prez and Trane,” a free live jazz performance and discussion at Spurlock Museum from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The program will feature Grace Calderon, Reginald Lewis, Chip McNeill and Randy Salman. Each special guest will discuss how he or she fell in love with the tenor saxophone and will demonstrate the unique styles of the great jazz artists who most influenced their playing, with the accompaniment of a very talented rhythm section from the university’s jazz department.
Sam Reese will help moderate our Tenor Titans program hosted by Chip McNeill, who chairs the UI’s Jazz Studies Department and has toured with both Grammy-winning vocalist Natalie Cole and the “Tonight Show” band.
The presenters will finish with a jam session, playing tenor saxophonist Dexter Gordon’s “Long Tall Dex” to illustrate the musical synergies between each performer’s jazz influences. After the conclusion of the Spurlock performance, the audience is invited to Urbana’s Rose Bowl Tavern for a live performance with our presenters from 5 to 7 p.m. This afterglow performance is free and open to the general public (tips to the musicians much appreciated). Beverages and snacks will be available for purchase.
“Tenor Titans: In the Footsteps of Bean, Prez & Trane” is presented in conjunction with the Sousa Archives’ “The Imperfect Saxophone” exhibit. This exhibition looks at America’s complex social and cultural relationship with the saxophone during a period known as the “saxophone craze.” The Sousa Archives’ new exhibit, “Chambana’s Jazz Saxophone Scene, 1979-1991,” will open later in May.
The sponsors for this special afternoon and evening jazz program include the Conservatory of Central Illinois, University of Illinois School of Music Jazz Program, Spurlock Museum of World Cultures and the UNESCO Center for Global Citizenship. For further information about this jazz program and the “Imperfect Saxophone” exhibit, call 217-333-4577 or email schwrtzs@illinois.edu.
Special thanks for editorial help with this article must go to Sam Reese and Nolan Vallier.