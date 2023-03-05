For children and their parents who have read Dr. Seuss’ “If I Ran the Circus,” “Horton Hears a Who” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” you may have asked yourselves what the fantastical Zimbaphones, Three-nozzled bloozer horns, Trumtookas and Jingtinglers sound like.
Would these story-book musicians “bang their Tan-Tinkers and slam their Sloo-Slonkers” as they marched down the street?
For those of us who remember these stories from times past, the sounds of these whimsical instruments could only be heard in our imaginations.
However, children and their parents who visit the Sousa Archives and Center for American Music can hear and play our wondrous menagerie of unusual music instruments.
Our strange-looking instruments with peculiar names like saxhorn and helicon, sarrusophone and serpent, and sanxian and zither have their own unique stories to tell for anyone willing to play and listen.
The Sousa Archives began its life in August 1932, when 39 trunks and two boxes of John Philip Sousa’s original music manuscripts were donated to the University of Illinois to help preserve the March King’s legacy.
Soon, other recognized band leaders like Herbert L. Clarke, Carl Busch and Percy Grainger donated their original music scores and instruments to the band department to document America’s diverse band legacies.
As our music collections continue to grow today, they portray intimate stories of America’s rich music heritage through the voices of the instruments and musicians who played them.
The octavin is an odd woodwind instrument whose appearance, part clarinet and part bassoon, would suggest its creation might have come from Dr. Seuss’ imagination.
However, this unusual instrument was invented in 1881 by Julius Jehring and in 1893 patented in Germany by Oskar Adler and Hermann Jordan.
The instrument was originally called a schnabeloboe by Jehring, but Adler changed its name to octavin and frequently referred to it as the German saxofon.
The octavin’s sound and range is very similar to the soprano saxophone, and its fingering system is a unique blending of the Albert system for clarinet and military system for oboe.
The instrument’s raucous saxophone-like tone, however, never gained popularity with musicians, and the horns became a commercial failure for the Adler Music Company.
The Sousa Archives has two of the few remaining octavins in existence.
The Sousa Archives’ 1872 antoniophone is an exotic brass instrument that was invented by the French instrument manufacturer Antoine Courtois during the 1870s as a type of saxhorn or bombardon.
The horn was named after its creator, and its elegant S-shape design was developed to distinguish the instrument from Courtois’ other music instrument competitors.
While today’s readers might imagine Dr. Seuss-like sounds from this instrument’s unusual shape, the antoniophone’s conical bore provides warm silky tones very similar to today’s euphoniums and French horns.
The instrument’s shape made it popular among military bands during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
Finally, the center’s keyed bugles are extraordinary examples of early chromatic brass instruments before the invention of valves, and their unusual design might suggest that they are part saxophone and cornet.
The keyed bugle, similar in design to the Viennese keyed trumpet but utilizing a conical bore, was developed in England by Joseph Halliday and patented in 1811.
This instrument, named the Kent bugle in honor of the Duke of Kent, was popularized in England through the compositions of Richard Willis.
The keyed bugle was introduced to American audiences when Willis was appointed director of New York’s West Point Military Academy Band in 1817.
These unusual music instruments and many others preserved at the Sousa Archives were created by ingenious inventors and manufacturers to be heard and played by musicians willing to explore these fantastical musical wonders.
Today, the strangeness of these unique music instruments continues to intrigue and amaze us when their voices are reawakened to reveal their wondrous lives from times long ago.
For further information about tours of the Sousa Archives’ music instrument collections, either call 217-333-4577 or email schwrtzs@illinois.edu.