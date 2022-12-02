Inside Styx's rider: 54 towels, eight first-class plane tickets and absolutely no mention of Dennis DeYoung,
You name it, they’ve played it.
Foellinger Auditorium — 48 years ago February, back when half of their gigs were in high school gyms, Masonic Temples and small ballrooms.
State Farm Center — both before (2001, 2003, 2005, 2011) and after its name change (2019).
Grange Grove — as part of a double feature with Cheap Trick in 2016, the concert christening of the tailgating turf.
The Virginia Theatre — there, too, in 2014.
We speak not of Champaign-born REO Speedwagon but of its frequent tourmate — STYX — which is approaching 3,000 career concerts since its first iteration was spawned from a suburban Chicago basement more than half a century ago.
In Part 20 of our ongoing series digging into the details of entertainers’ tour riders, here’s Styx’s from a show earlier this year at the UI-Springfield’s Sangamon Auditorium, obtained by The News-Gazette via open-records request.
— Just to be clear, the guy who wrote and sang the lyrics to the group’s second-biggest hit of the ’80s — you know it: “Domo arigato, Mister Roboto ...” — split, for a third time, 23 years ago, as the rider references in bold italics: “Dennis DeYoung and (fellow ex) Glen Burtnik are NOT members of Styx, and their names, voices, pictures or likeness must NOT, under any circumstances, be used in the advertising of the performance.”
— Other no-nos when hosting and promoting a Styx show: “violence by security personnel”; uniformed police in front of the stage; anything less than a “first-class sound system and a first-class lighting system”; cameras of all kinds, including “cameras mounted on drones”; opening doors to fans more than 90 minutes before showtime; and, last but not least, this:
“IN AN EFFORT TO PROMOTE A HEALTHIER PLANET, PLEASE HONOR THE STYX REQUEST THAT NO STYROFOAM PRODUCTS NOR SINGLE CONDIMENT PACKAGES BE USED BACKSTAGE.”
— The performance will last no less than 75 minutes and no more than two-and-a-half hours. (May’s show in Springfield was 23 songs long, with “Renegade” the second of two encores).
— The tour requires 48 large bath towels for the crew and band to dry off with after getting out of the shower, six lint-free hand towels for the stage (“dark colored if possible but not mandatory”), six bars of Dove for Men bath soap, and everything to be spic and span when the buses roll into the arena.
— For the cleaning crew: “In this time of change, we ask for ALL dressing rooms and production office to be clean and disinfected prior to arrival. We kindly ask for non-toxic cleaning products such as Seventh Generation, (Mrs.) Meyer’s, J.R. Watkins to be used. We also ask for cleaning wipes, hand sanitizer and disinfecting spray to be left available for use throughout the show day.”
— For the PA announcer: “We do not want the band introduced, but announcer or DJ may say ‘Coming up soon: Styx.’”
— For those floor-seated fans hoping to snag one of Tommy Shaw’s guitar picks: You’re out of luck. “Nothing shall be thrown into the audience. NO EXCEPTIONS,” tour management notes.
— If the host venue is covering air transportation, Styx will need eight first-class and 13 coach tickets. If hotels are included in the deal, the band will take two suites and 21 king rooms, all of them non-smoking.
— Smart fellas, Tommy Shaw, James Young, Lawrence Gowan, Todd Sucherman, Ricky Phillips, Will Evankovich and Charles Panozzo are, judging by three of their must-haves to start the day: “Daily newspapers — 1 local, 1 USA Today, 1 New York Times.”
— Rock bands like their chicken-noodle soup, we’ve discovered in reporting this series. Styx requires a kettle or Crockpot full of it — homemade, fresh and served in individual bowls, along with oyster crackers or saltines — in the band’s dressing room.
— Like REO, Styx’s rider notes: “We carry the coffee pot and don’t need yours.”
— Other dressing-room desires: one box of sourdough pretzels (“Uncle Jerry’s if possible”); 10 Kind bars (“five with no chocolate, five with dark chocolate, please”); a box of cereal (“Cascadian Farm Organic Raisin Bran or Gorilla Munch”); a loaf of Dave’s Killer Multigrain Bread; jars of Skippy and strawberry preserves; and an assortment of preferably organic fruit.
— The drink order has both non-alcoholic and adult beverages, with the latter including bottled six packs of Heineken and either Stella Artois or Blue Moon beer, two bottles of New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc Matua or Nobilo, a bottle of Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio and, for a “$15 minimum please,” a bottle of California Cabernet or Merlot.
— Attention, chef: the dinner party of 25 includes two pescatarians, who “will not eat meat but will eat fish and dairy.” The band is open to local favorites or specialty dishes, the rider notes, so long as the menu includes two to three main dishes, potatoes or rice, three fresh steamed vegetables, a garden salad with at least four veggies and croutons and assorted breads, rolls and desserts — all served buffet style, “with tablecloths, real plates, glasses, all appropriate flatware and napkins.”
— “This is our last chance to relax,” management writes on the band’s behalf. “Thank you for making it pleasant!”