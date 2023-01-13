Inside The Beach Boys' rider: 14 potted palm trees, no mention of 'oldies,' $500,000 penalty for unauthorized concert video
The two remaining original members were both born during the FDR Administration — Mike Love in 1941, Bruce Johnston in ’42.
But under no circumstances is any venue that books THE BEACH BOYS for a concert to use the term for the genre often associated with rockers in their 80s.
From the band’s tour rider, obtained by The News-Gazette via open-records request following a fall show at the University of Kansas:
“With the exception of oldies-formatted radio stations, no form of media advertising, be it radio, television or newspaper, or any form of printed advertising or promotional material, including but not limited to programs, posters, flyers, stickers, decals, keychains, balloons, inflatables, pens, pins, flying discs, hot or cold drink ‘coolies,’ glasses, cups, T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, caps, visors, sunglasses, signs, tickets, billboards or marquees shall contain the word ‘OLDIES’ in conjunction with ARTIST’S name or logo.”
And with that, in Part 21 of our ongoing series digging into the details of entertainers’ tour riders, here’s a look at The Beach Boys, whose C-U ties include six shows at State Farm Center, 1985’s Farm Aid, a 2014 visit to the Virginia Theatre and a 2021 gig headlining the Champaign County Fair.
— There’s no mistaking Des Moines, Iowa or Akron, Ohio — two of the band’s 14 December stops — for southern California. But venues can pretend: No matter where they’re putting on a show, the band requires “a beach atmosphere” be provided, consisting of eight 6-to-8-foot and six 3-to-4-foot potted palm trees or tropical plants.
— Beach balls are a no-no but venues are encouraged to provide surfboards — “to further enhance the beach atmosphere.”
— Rule No. 1 of a Beach Boys concert, as stated on the first page of the rider: “This is a NO smoking show. There is to be no smoking within 100 feet of the stage, loading dock, buses or dressing rooms. Local crew are not to smoke while working. Nor while lounging under the stage on outdoor shows.”
— Also, “NO Vaping on stage while working or hanging out inside the venue or under the stage.” Host venues must “make sure all staff know this as they will be asked to leave (without pay) if they do not comply.”
— If the show’s not a sellout, mum’s the word,” with the rider strictly prohibiting any “report of box office to any industry-related newspaper or magazine.”
— If the show is a sellout, venues should alert the masses: “It must be reported to all industry-related newspapers and magazines, i.e. Billboard, Performance, Pollstar.”
— Carnies will not suffice for stagehands, who must be “clean and sober” and appropriately dressed professionals. The rider goes on to note: “Absolutely no volunteers, amusement park ride operators, school wrestling or football teams, etc.”
— Signs must be placed in prominent areas of the concert site with the words (all caps) “NO FILM OR DIGITAL PHOTOGRAPHIC, VIDEO OR AUDIO RECORDING EQUIPMENT IS ALLOWED IN THIS BUILDING!”
— Should audio or video copies of a Beach Boys concert be made without prior written consent from the band, the penalty is a hefty one: $500,000.
— New irons and ironing boards are required for each of the band’s three dressing rooms, along with full-length mirrors, clothes racks, showers and enough room for six to eight.
— As for the hospitality room, “please make sure this is a place that you would want to spend time in,” with “food displayed attractively.” And adult beverages galore: five bottles of red (from a list of 14 options) and one bottle of white, rose and sparkling rose, 12 bottles of assorted IPA and a six-pack of Pacifico, Dos Equis or Boddingtons beer.
— For every 1,000 fans on hand, the venue must hire two T-shirted security officers. That’s in addition to the one guarding the mixing station, one stationed outside the Beach Boys’ dressing rooms, one watching the buses, two on either side of the stage and two on the floor in front of the stage.
— If it’s a fair, festival or public show where traffic on the way in or out is expected to be congested, the band requires a police escort.
— Just so there’s no confusion, “school buses are not acceptable” vehicles for transporting the band to and from the airport, hotel and concert site, and “no limousines are to be used at any time.” The band requires some combination of late-model passenger vans, SUVs or a bus, depending on the town they’re visiting.
— The venue is also on the hook for providing one one-bedroom suite, one junior suite and 13 king singles at a “minimum 4-star hotel,” plus 15 plane tickets — two in first or business class and 13 in the main cabin. “Not basic coach,” management notes.
— As long as they’re given a dozen eggs, a pound of bacon, frozen hash browns, an electric skillet and a toaster, “the crew are willing to cook their own breakfast,” the rider states.
— Among the other breakfast must-haves: an assortment of muffins and donuts (“Krispy Kreme if available”), Clif bars, Odwalla carrot juice, Fruit Loops, Raisin Bran, Cheerios in-season fresh fruits — berries, apples, melons, oranges, bananas and more. (“Please do not limit it to these. If other fruit looks good, go for it”).
— Hot lunch is for 14 and the host can choose from any of six options, under the headers of: Mamma Mia, American, Dolce Vita, Creole, Sonora and Greek. Each has a list of required items, the shortest being Mamma Mia: Caprese salad, tossed Caesar salad and an assortment of homemade pizzas with pepperoni, four cheese, barbecue chicken and veggie.
— If it’s a Monday concert, the theme of dinner for 16 is American Comfort Food, which calls for entrees of chicken (fried or barbecue on the bone), seafood (fresh popcorn shrimp, salmon teriyaki, fresh cod and chips) and something vegetarian (mac and cheese — with real cheese, “no vegans on the tour” — plus veggie hot dogs or sausage). For sides: roasted Brussels sprouts, corn on the cob (“if fresh”) and jalapeño and plain corn muffins.
— Every day of the week has its own dinner theme — chicken on Tuesday, Mediterranean on Wednesday, Indian on Thursday, turkey on Friday, Mexican on Saturday, Italian on Sunday.
— Lastly, let it be known that The Beach Boys are “environmentally conscious,” which means no Styrofoam anything and whenever possible, “we we would like to have recycling bins in the catering area for aluminum, glass and paper products. … THE BEACH BOYS AND THE PLANET THANK YOU!"