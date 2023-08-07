The final concert of Sinfonia da Camera’s Summer Piano Institute was given July 29 at Smith Memorial Hall on the University of Illinois campus.
Three pianists, winners in the institute’s Concerto Competition, were heard in movements from concertos by Wolfgang Mozart, Sergei Rachmaninoff and Robert Schumann. Those winners were Chengcheng Ma, George Siegle and Minyoung Rho. In George Gershwin’s Concerto in F, Professor Aviram Reichert was heard, and the Sinfonia da Camera was conducted by Ian Hobson.
Ma, the first soloist, is a pianist of wide experience, including playing Maurice Ravel’s “Concerto for the Left Hand” at the summer institute here last year. In 2021, Ma played in a CD project about “Harlem Stride Piano.” Since 2014, Ma has been the teaching assistant at Boston University of Boaz Sharon, who was one of the faculty members at this year’s institute.
In the opening movement of Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 17 in G Major, K. 453, Ma played gracefully the entry of the piano, and later, Ma excelled in shaping Mozart’s phrases, and joining in sparkling interplay with the Sinfonia woodwinds. With the Sinfonia under Hobson’s sensitive direction, Ma captured the relaxed good humor of this piece.
Next, in the opening movement of Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 1, the soloist was George Siegle, a junior here at the UI, where he studies the piano with Professor Rochelle Sennet.
With the addition of three trombones and two trumpets to the Sinfonia, the opening of this 1891 (revised 1917) concerto was a bit of a shock after Mozart. Siegle played with youthful brilliance Rachmaninoff’s note-heavy, virtuosic piano score. This movement has some flashes of lovely melody, and Siegle played them with idiomatic verve, spinning webs of arabesques over fine woodwind playing. At the dramatic end of the movement, Siegle received enthusiastic applause.
The third winner was Rho, a graduate of Seoul National University in South Korea. In the U.S., at Florida State University, she earned her master’s and doctoral degrees under the tutelage of Hobson. In the first movement of Schumann’s Piano Concerto, Rho made a strong impression from the piano’s opening entry, and she performed the major theme with stately calm. Her legato playing of Schumann’s piano interchanges with the orchestra were eloquent, and in the cadenza, her passage work seemed effortless. At the end of the movement, her performance was greeted with cheers.
In my opinion, the positions of the Rachmaninoff and Schumann movements might have been better reversed. It would have lessened the shock of the Mozart/Rachmaninoff sequence.
After these first three movements, I was longing for a slow movement, and I got it, and the other movements besides, in Gershwin’s Concerto in F, played with masterly command by Reichert, one of the faculty members at this year’s institute.
Winner of the Bronze Medal at the 10th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, Reichert originally studied the piano in Tel Aviv, Israel, and is currently a professor of piano at Seoul National University.
This performance of the Gershwin Concerto was an all-around triumph for Reichert, the players of the Sinfonia and Hobson. Throughout, Reichert played the piano with mature finesse.
As one might expect from a great tunesmith such as Gershwin, each movement has a memorable melody, and Reichert at the piano played them with winning emotive success. Gershwin called for a large battery of percussion instruments, and the Sinfonia percussionists — Ricardo Flores, Brant Roberts, Tanner Day and tympani player William Moersch — were outstanding. In the blusey slow movement, the muted trumpet part was excellently played by JaKobe Henry.
After sustained applause, Reichert brilliantly played as encore Gershwin’s Prelude No l.
This concert was a fitting conclusion to a keyboard-rich week!