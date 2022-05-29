The spring concert season ended at Krannert Center on the weekend of April 29 to May 1 with a barrage of 10 musical events. The 125th anniversary of the start of the University of Illinois School of Music in 1895 was being celebrated. The actual date of the 125th anniversary was 2020, but the postponement in that year was caused, like practically everything else, by COVID-19.
The event I attended was a Saturday night concert given by the UI Symphony with the UI Oratorio Society and Chamber Singers. Andrew Megill conducted these forces, with two soloists, in Johannes Brahms’ “A German Requiem.”
The concert opened with Professor Olli Watts Davis singing four spirituals, with the musical collaboration of the Jupiter String Quartet, which played an accompaniment composed by UI Professor of Composition Stephen Andrew Taylor. The first spiritual, “Give me Jesus” (after Hall Johnson), was sung by Davis with a clear, pure voice and clean annunciation of the text. All four of the spirituals were sung with deep emotional conviction, especially the second, “Ride Up in the Chariot” (after Betty Jackson King). At the end of this spiritual, the audience burst into spontaneous applause. For the third spiritual, “Deep River” (after H. T. Burleigh), Taylor’s accompaniment, strongly played by the Jupiter Quartet, greatly added to Davis’ dramatic unfolding of this song’s surging melody. The last of the spirituals, “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands” (after Margaret Bonds), began slowly, then picked up momentum to a grand final line, “He’s got the whole world in His hand,” which brought the audience to their feet.
The main part of the evening was devoted to Brahms’ “A German Requiem.” This work, on which Brahms had worked from 1856 to 1869, was performed at various stages before a completed version received its premiere in 1869.
Brahms’ structure and choice of text makes this work less dogmatic and formally religious than the Roman Catholic Latin text used for the Requiems of Mozart and Verdi.
The choral singing of the UI Oratorio Society and UI Chamber Singers was very fine throughout this emotionally powerful performance. Professor Andrew Megill drew admirably coordinated singing from the chorus, and the UI Symphony impressively played the dark-hewed orchestral side of this mighty musical structure.
Brahms knew how to build to a grandiose climax. In the second section, lovely passages such as “The grass withers, and the flower falls” rose up to the mighty declaration “But the word of the Lord endures for eternity.” In the third section, the baritone solo was delivered with just the right feeling of compassion by Lewis McAdow, who substituted for the indisposed Nathan Gunn. McAdow, a UIUC graduate assistant and teacher, has been appearing in productions of Lyric Theatre @ Illinois.
The fourth section, “How lovely are thy dwelling places,” was sung by the choruses with engaging warmth, and in the following section, “You now have sorrow,” soprano soloist Courtenay Budd sang with notable clarity and laudable phrasing the consoling melodic line. Ms. Budd, a Metropolitan Opera National Finalist, is especially noted for her singing in the works of David Del Tredici.
In the magnificent arch of this composition, the dramatic climax for me is at the lines “O Death, where is the sting? O Hell, where is thy victory,” and here the singing and playing of the various forces were just superb. The seventh and last section offered a wonderful feeling of serenity and compassion, in the assurance that “they (the dead) rest from their labors, and their works shall follow them.” At the twilight-like end, Megill kept his hands high for many seconds, then broke the tension to let the ovation break forth. It was a performance for which the School of Music, and the whole University of Illinois, on this anniversary, could feel most proud.