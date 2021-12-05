On Nov. 19, the University of Illinois Symphony, conducted by William Eddins, gave a very enjoyable concert at which the major works were Bela Bartok’s Piano Concerto No. 3 and Hector Berlioz’s “Symphonie Fantastique.”
The concert opened with Christopher Rouse’s short work, “Prospero’s Rooms.” This was a dramatic, engaging work, replete with vivid orchestral colors. Loosely associated with Edgar Allen Poe’s story, “The Masque of the Red Death,” a good part of this piece consisted of music in which Rouse attempted to express the different colors of each of Prospero’s seven rooms. I’m afraid that I could not tell the blue room from the red room, but I liked the piece overall.
The Bartok Third Piano Concerto was composed in 1945, at the end of Bartok’s life, and was intended as a present for his pianist wife, Ditta Pasztory-Bartok. The pianist at this concert was Cacie Willhoft, who has earned degrees in piano and music theory from the University of Southern Maine and the Eastman School of Music. She is now studying with Professor Rochelle Sennet, and is working toward the doctor of musical arts degree at the UI.
With assured turns of phrasing and rhythmic variety, Willhoft delivered an exciting and insightful playing of the Bartok solo part. Eddins took special care in maintaining eye contact with Willhoft, and the result was admirable ensemble coordination between orchestra and soloist.
The “night music” of the second movement contained some of Bartok’s most touching melodic passages, and it was played with admirable subtlety by Willhoft and the UI players. The finale, full of bravura passages for piano and orchestra, led to a brilliant finish, which drew strong applause for Willhoft and the student players, energetically led by Eddins.
The rest of the program was devoted to Berlioz’s “Symphonie Fantastique,” which is a veritable treatise on orchestration. As such, it offered the student players chances to excel, and excel they did, spurred on by the urgency and enthusiasm of Eddins. The slow movement had fascinating details for solo instruments, such as the oboist walking offstage to produce the sound of a far-off shepherd’s pipe. In the wild, riotous finale, the sinister bell’s clangor came from orchestra bells high up in the choral balcony.
At the end of this movement, Eddins drove the orchestra to the successful completion of one of the most thrilling finales in orchestral music, and most members of the audience rose in admiration.
On Nov. 16, I attended a concert by the UI Wind Orchestra, in which Professor Elizabeth B. Peterson conducted, along with assistant conductor Isaac Brinberg, seven works for symphonic band, pieces which displayed varying moods, tempos and degrees of clarity and density of orchestration. Lack of space permits only brief accounts of the seven works.
The concert began with Isaac Brinberg ably leading a reading of Roshanne Etezady’s “Shoutout,” an expansive, multilayered work with percussive jolts at beginning and end. In contrast, Jennifer Jolley’s “Ash,” conducted by Peterson, created, with majestic slow motion, a mood of emotional concern for environmental decline.
Ricardo Lorenz’s “Caminantes” expressed, with a decided Latin beat, the nostalgic feelings of the many, who like him, have been forced to flee repressive regimes. Holly Harrison’s “Splinter” lived up to its name with explosive instrumental effects, contrasting xylophone taps with tuba grunts, and blasts from numerous trumpets.
In the second half of the program, Percy Grainger’s delicate “Molly on the Shore” offered a refreshing feel of familiarity, and Carlos Simon’s “Sweet Chariot” skillfully combined the melody of the familiar spiritual, “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot,” with a phrase of Gregorian Chant.
Ryan George’s “Full Circle,” with dense texture and a big resounding statement, expressed the feeling that his musical life had come full circle. In the “full circle” of this varied concert, the playing of the wind orchestra had been on a high level, a credit to their preparation by Peterson.