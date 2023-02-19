John Frayne | A reminder of my Irish dancing days
On Tuesday, Dublin Irish Dance brought a production entitled “Wings: A Celtic Dance Celebration” to Foellinger Great Hall. In two acts, consisting of 23 separate numbers, an ensemble of a vocalist, a small group of instrumentalists and a larger ensemble of dancers performed Irish traditional music and dance before a sometimes wildly appreciative audience. Irish dancing can be rhythmically infectious, and many of the dance numbers were accompanied by on-the-beat clapping.
The spark that ignited the popularity of Irish dance was “Riverdance,” which mounted a short, historic, intermission feature at the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest, and the next year, a full evening show by “Riverdance” went around the world.
This Dublin group of dancers showed an always engaging and sometimes dazzling virtuosity in the speed and precision of their movements and the variety in the number of performers, and the unfolding of visual patterns as the individual dances developed. One is told that Irish traditional dancers keep their arms at their sides and do not touch one another. Not so with the dancers in “Wings.” Arms and hands moved expressively, and touching happened often.
Irish dancing is performed with two kinds of shoes, soft and hard, and the dancing performed by the hard shoes involved a dynamic stamping, usually done by men, that can arouse high levels of excitement.
It came to me as something of a surprise how much of the total show involved music without dancing. Toward the end of Act 1, I began to wonder where the dancers were. Happily, the balance of dance and music-alone numbers were improved in the second act. Apparently, there is a concern that an interrupted series of dances can seem repetitive.
The program pamphlet offered little information about the songs and dances performed, nor about the performers themselves. Some remarks on Irish dancing were given by vocalist Evangeline O’ Neill. Unfortunately, the P.A. system employed made her words difficult to understand. That said, she performed eight songs with a pleasing voice and with warm and appealing expression. My favorites among the songs were “Carrickfergus,” “Jealous of the Angels” and “Wild Mountain Thyme.” In the last of these, the audience was encouraged to sing along with the refrain “Will You Go, Lassie, Go.” A group of students sitting in front of me swayed to that song, not always in the same direction.
The four instrumentalist who accompanied singer O’Neill, and the dancers, and who played solo and group numbers in traditional Irish styles, were Evan Powell, keyboard, flute and piano accordion; Ryan Behnke, pipes; Katie Geringer, fiddle; and Alex Hand, guitar and banjo. Among the excellent solos was a plaintive song called “Eagle’s Flight” played on the pipes by Behnke.
The eight dancers listed in the program were Joey Roca, Moira Regan, Natalie Wagner, Cece Trapani, Erin Armstrong, Kaleb Dilger, Colm Alba and Sean Slemon. These dancers were an ensemble, without stars, but there was many a star turn during the evening. Toward the end of the show, the intensity increased with the singing of “Danny Boy,” and an exciting climax, “Reel Madness.” As an ovation broke out, the dancers performed a delightful curtain call.
I remember Irish dancing as a child, and after Tuesday’s show, my learning curve has risen enjoyably.
John Frayne hosts ‘Classics of the Phonograh’ on Saturdays on WILL-FM and, in retirement, teaches at the UI. His email is frayne@illinois.edu.