The Sinfonia da Camera, conducted by Ian Hobson, played its first concert of the fall season on Sept. 17 in Foellinger Great Hall.
The concert included three famous works by great composers, Gioachino Rossini’s Overture to his opera, “Willliam Tell” (1829), Ludwig van Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 (1803) and Franz Schubert’s Symphony No. 9, the “Great” C major Symphony (1826).
Before the concert, the happy atmosphere in the Krannert lobby suggested cultural life has moved away from COVID-19 anxieties and back to normal.
Rossini’s “William Tell Overture” was the last of a series of his operatic overtures, many of which remain in the active repertory of orchestras, even if the operas for which they are written are sometimes forgotten.
The “William Tell Overture” differs from the rest in form and also in that it has no Rossini crescendo, that long growth of sound from a whisper to a whirlwind.
Hobson led the Sinfonia in a lively and tuneful reading.
The four cellists in the opening section, the woodwinds in the shepherd’s call to his herd and the strings and brass of the thunderstorm and final “Lone Ranger” finale all contributed to a thrilling effect.
Ian Hobson’s mastery of the keyboard and his skills as a conductor are well known in our community.
Both were on display in Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3.
This 1803 work is said to bridge the composer’s development from his first period to his middle period.
The long opening orchestral introduction before the pianist plays a note harks back to Mozart’s concertos.
Beethoven’s fourth and fifth piano concertos let the pianist enter the fray from the opening notes.
With his back to the audience, Hobson faced his orchestra, and one could observe his motions to players as he performed the piano part.
The first movement has a distinctive melodic phrase which was tossed back and forth between soloist and orchestra.
Hobson played the piano part with brilliance and rhythmic subtlety.
In the middle movement, the Sinfonia strings and woodwinds joined Hobson at the piano in giving eloquent expression to Beethoven’s lovely melodies.
The rondo finale built up excitement through high-spirited shifts between piano and orchestra up to a resounding conclusion.
There was loud applause, and many stood in appreciation for Hobson and the Sinfonia’s playing.
The performance history of Schubert’s Ninth Symphony has the allure of a successful treasure hunt.
Finished by Schubert around 1826, this work seemed to be neglected in his lifetime and forgotten afterward until it was shown to Robert Schumann in 1838 by Schubert’s brother, Ferdinand, and it was performed in a cut version by Felix Mendelssohn in 1839.
It baffled orchestral players by its length and perceived difficulties in performance.
Nowadays, it is played by all orchestras and is honored as one of the greatest of symphonies.
Hobson opened the andante introduction to the first movement of this symphony at a tempo faster than I am used to, but his tempos in the rest of this long work seemed just right to me.
One of the distinctive features of this work is the speed and aggressiveness of the andante-con-moto second movement.
John Dee’s distinctive oboe playing was outstanding in this movement, and he was called on for a solo bow at the work’s end.
The scherzo movement was a treasure of dance rhythms and, in the trio, sweet melancholy.
The finale is the crowning glory of this symphony.
Here, Schubert’s genius goes on from one peak to an even higher one.
The quiet melody, with its pulsing beat, is to me one of the most cherished moments in classical music.
Hobson led the Sinfonia through tempo and dynamic changes to a final overwhelming conclusion.
Then, the audience cheered and rose to a standing ovation.
It was a resoundingly successful opening to the Sinfonia’s season.
The next Sinfonia concert will be on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Smith Memorial Hall.
It will feature Mozart’s Symphony No. 38, “Prague,” and Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23, with Hobson at the keyboard.