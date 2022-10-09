A festive air pervaded Foellinger Great Hall on Oct. 1 as the Champaign-Urbana Symphony began its 2022-’23 season.
Conductor Stephen Alltop is celebrating his 10th season with the C-U orchestra. Adding to that distinction, the Illinois Council of Orchestras has chosen Alltop as 2022 Conductor of the Year.
The first half of the concert was devoted to Behzad Ranjbaran’s Violin Concerto, with violinist Elissa Lee Koljonen as soloist. Ranjbaran was born in Iran in 1955 and came to the U.S. in 1974 to study at Indiana University and later to receive his doctorate at Juilliard, where he now teaches. Elissa Lee Koljonen studied with Aaron Rosand at the Curtis Institute, and she is a violinist of wide experience and accomplishments. She played the Ranjbaran Concerto with the Philadelphia Orchestra, led by JoAnn Falletta.
Ranjbaran’s Concerto has rich orchestral scoring. The first movement opened with a blast from the bass drum and tympani. With sensuous melodies emerging from both violin and orchestra, the movement surged forward with exciting energy. Occasionally, the very busy orchestra overpowered the sound of Koljonen’s violin. After the movement ended with more loud drum strokes, there was scattered applause from the audience.
The second movement, with the tempo indication “adagio sognando” (“dreaming adagio”), offered Koljonen an opening melody, which she repeated with lovely expressiveness.
The finale got off to a rapid start, with Koljonen demonstrating virtuoso skills in whirlwind exchanges between violin and orchestra. It reminded me of the perpetual motion finale of Samuel Barber’s Violin Concerto. The concerto ended as it began, with a volley of drum rolls. For their exciting playing of Ranjbaran’s multi-colored score, violinist Koljonen, Alltop and the orchestra received strong sustained applause.
The second part of the program was devoted to Johannes Brahms’ First Symphony, a work which would be included in most people’s list of 10 greatest symphonies. It has been a favorite of mine since I got to know it from a 78 rpm recording, played by the Vienna Philharmonic, conducted by Bruno Walter. Brahms worked on it for many years, and it showed. It is the work of a mature composer, assured of achieving his ends with a mastery of technique.
Alltop and the orchestra expressed strongly the sense of conflict in the tumultuous first movement. The slow movement, in contrast to the first movement, gave solace and relief. John Dee’s oboe excelled in a lyric passage, and the woodwinds together offered an appealing rising and falling theme. Also, the strings and brass displayed fine playing as this movement flowed to its autumnal end.
In the third movement, instead of a Scherzo, Brahms evoked a folk-like simplicity, reminiscent of his earlier serenades. But all this was prologue to one of the greatest movements in musical history. The turbid, uneasy opening of this finale was answered by the horns, like sunlight breaking through Alpine valleys, and this was a fine moment for the C-U Symphony horns. After the trombones intoned a chorale theme, the strings, with excellent phrasing, entered with one of the most reassuring melodies in classical music. The rest of the movement churned on, with clashes of opposing moods to the final victory of the trombone chorale, and on to a thrilling conclusion. From the audience came cheers and prolonged applause, with many standing. Alltop called for a bow from concertmaster Maria Arrua, then bows from the horns, woodwinds, trombones and tympani. Then Alltop kissed the score of the Brahms Symphony, a treasure that keeps on giving.
The next C-U Symphony concert will be on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, Champaign. Music of Bach, Handel, Telemann and Stacy Garrop will be played.