The Sunday salon concert in Foellinger Great Hall on Oct. 22 featured Vision Duo, a title which comprises two young musicians, violinist Ariel Horowitz and percussionist Britton-Rene Collins, who played the marimba.
The title of the concert was “Genrefication,” a somewhat challenging term.
It was made somewhat clearer in the following program note:
“Through an exploration of musical genres and sonic possibilities for violin and percussion, Vision Duo seeks to contribute to the ongoing redefinition of classical music programming and structures.”
The combination of violin and marimba was new to me, but after an hour of hearing these two talented musicians play a variety of pieces, the joining of these two instrumental timbres seemed quite congenial.
Violinist Horowitz studied with Itzhak Perlman at Juilliard and at the Yale School of Music with Ani Kavafian.
She now teaches at Mount Holyoke College.
Collins received her B.A. degree from the University of Toronto and is now pursuing her Master of Music degree at the University of Michigan.
In 2020, she was a co-winner with Horowitz of the Concert Artists Guild Ambassador Prize for exceptional musicianship and demonstrating an active passion for creating social change through music.
The concert included works by seven composers.
Three were unknown to me; among the remainder were Georges Bizet and J.S. Bach.
So, I might call the program a union of the new and aspiring with the old, and at times very familiar.
The opening work, “Blues Train” by Sheridan Seyfried (1984), opened in a fast and furious vein, with back and forth exchanges from violin to marimba, revealing their timbral distinctions and areas of consonance.
Seyfried studied music at the Manhattan School of Music and Curtis Institute of Music.
He now teaches at Kohelet Yeshiva High School in Oreland, Penn.
Then followed “Nocturnes for Violin and Marimba” (2017, rev. 2018) by Matt Curlee (1976), who teaches music theory at the Eastman School of Music.
Of the four Nocturnes, Vision Duo played 1. “Oneirial” and 2. “Ethereal.”
This music started with a soft tremolo, with melodic lines from the violin and ostinato figures from the marimba.
“Coyotes” (2018) followed, a piece by Navajo pianist and composer Connor Chee, who earned his B.A. degree from the Eastman School in 2009.
His CD of piano compositions and transcription of Navajo folk melodies was awarded the prize for best instrumental recording at the 16th Annual Native American Music Awards.
Chee’s piece was a lyrical, waltz-like melody which created a delicate heart-felt atmosphere.
It was my favorite of the contemporary group.
Next, we moved onto more familiar ground, with Vision Duo’s rearrangement of Pablo de Sarasate’s arrangement of melodies from Bizet’s opera “Carmen.”
In their traversal of arias such as “Habanera” and “Toréador Song,” the violinist and the marimbist took turns in expanding by improvisation the basic tunes. At the end of “Gypsy Dance,” Horowitz played her violin with wild abandon, sending us out for intermission on a dizzying note.
After an emotive reading of Errol Garners’ jazz standard “Misty,” the Vision Duo played their arrangement of J.S. Bach’s adagio movement from the Sonata for Violin and Harpsichord in E minor.
Some parts of this arrangement produced a haunting, hypnotic effect, with the melodic line sounding more like Bach’s original, and sometimes less so.
The program ended with music from Astor Piazzolla’s “History of the Tango.”
Of the four stages of the tango, Vision Duo played sections 1. “Bordel” and 3. “Night Club, 1960.”
In these seductive rhythms and flashing changes of mood, the Vision Duo was at its best showing brilliant support for each other’s efforts.
The strong applause of the audience suggested to them that our thirst for Piazzolla was not slaked, and a rousing reading of section 4. of “History of the Tango,” “The Modern Day Concert Hall” brought the concert to a joyous close.