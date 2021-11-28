As this autumn of renewal moves along, various University of Illinois music groups once more meet live audiences face to face.
On Nov. 14, the UI Chamber Singers gave a free concert in Smith Memorial Hall. This group is described in their program booklet as the premier choral ensemble at the university, comprised of experienced and outstanding singers from across the entire student body. Twenty-eight in number, with seven voices for each vocal group, it is led by the Andrew Megill, director of UI choral ensembles, with Matthew Christopher Shepard as assistant conductor.
This fine group offered a wide-ranging concert entitled, “Let’s Touch the Sky,” consisting of vocal settings of 21 texts by 15 composers, starting with Josquin Des Pres (1450-1521), but leaning mostly toward the 20th century. Eight pages of poetic texts offered the chance to engage in active listening by audience members. To save space, I refer below to titles in English translation.
The first section, entitled “Songs of Loss,” was decidedly autumnal, with Josquin’s “Thousand Regrets,” Johannes Brahms’ “Late Fall” and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s “All My Stars Forsake Me” tracing an emotional line downward. The second group was the evocative and more cheerful “Three Breton Songs” by the Dutch composer Henk Badings. The three texts and their settings might be described in turn as pantheistic, Catholic and amorous.
The third section, “Gypsy Songs,” presented rousing and jolly settings by Johannes Brahms, who learned early in life a love of gypsy music from touring with the Hungarian violinist Eduard Reményi.
In between section 3 and 4 were interpolated two famous solo songs, Richard Strauss’ “All Souls’ Day,” sung with touching emotion by Reagan Stohler, and Franz Schubert’s “Litany on All Souls’ Day,” sung with restrained but insightful tones by Lewis McAdow. Pianist Wan Lin sensitively accompanied at the piano.
The Fourth Section, “Songs of Memory,” presented a world premiere of UI Professsor Stephen Andrew Taylor’s setting, from the Sanskrit, entitled “Their Pattern Still There.” This brief setting of a translation by W.S. Merwin was sung by solo voices and moved softly to a rising climax, and then fell to a restrained ending. The composer was called out of the audience by Megill and received warm applause. After this section, alto Miranda M. Rowland sang the brief but memorable song “Waitin’” by William Bolcom.
In the Fifth Section, “Words of Langston Hughes,” the Chamber Singers performed vigorously Margaret Bonds’ setting of one of the most famous of African American poems, Hughes’ “The Negro Speaks of Rivers.” This was followed by John Musto’s setting of “Litany” and William Averitt’s exciting version of “Fire.”
The title of the Sixth Section, “Nadia Boulanger Connection,” referred to American students of that famous French teacher Boulanger. Elliott Carter’s setting of Emily Dickinson’s “Heart, Not So Heavy as Mine” ended beautifully with overlapping voices. Irving Fine treated sensitively Ben Jonson’s great lyric, “Have you seen but the white lily grow …,” and the group ended with Louise Talma’s joyous setting of e. e. cummings’ “Let’s Touch the Sky.” To Talma’s setting was added the attractive instrumental coloring of Danielle Nuttings’s flute, Kaitlyn Dunn’s oboe and Christine Breeden’s bassoon.
The concert ended with Section Seven, “The Passing of the Year.” John Dow’s hesitant and sorrowing treatment of Thomas Nash’s “Adieu! Farewell Earth’s Bliss!” was followed by a triumphant end to the concert with Dow’s setting of Alfred Lord Tennyson’s millenarian poem, “Ring Out, Wild Bells.”
After hearing an afternoon of superb singing by these Chamber Singers, expertly trained and led by Andrew Megill, we in the audience were sent out into the November cold with Tennyson’s words still ringing in our memory:
“Ring out old shapes of foul disease; Ring out the narrowing lust of gold; Ring out the thousand wars of old; Ring in the thousand years of peace.”