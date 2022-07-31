The University of Illinois Summer Piano Institute, organized by Ian Hobson, started a series of piano recitals on Tuesday, June 26, in Smith Memorial Hall. These institutes offer piano students chances to engage in master classes and to perform in the ensuing student piano recitals.
At the Tuesday evening concert, one could see various combinations of how two people can play two pianos, then one piano, then lastly the usual arrangement of one piano-one player.
The program opened with Professor Boaz Sharon and Chengcheng Ma playing Michael Pletnev’s two-piano arrangement of a Suite from Sergei Prokofiev’s 1945 ballet “Cinderella.” But before the Prokofiev started, Sharon, a professor of piano at Boston University, played as prelude to the concert a lighthearted “Sarabande” by the 18th-century French composer Jean-Phillipe Rameau (Nouvelles Suites, 1728). Chengcheng Ma is currently completing the work toward a DMA degree at Boston University, where he has worked with Professor Sharon.
The Prokofiev Suite began with a broad, sweeping lyrical melody such as one might hear in his 1945 Symphony No. 5. In the “Quarrel” and “Winter” sections, Prokofiev’s penchant for perky satiric phrases gave Sharon and Ma chances of displaying technically brilliant finger work. “Cinderella’s Waltz,” a predictable highlight of the suite, surged with a dark, ominous tinge to it. A series of bright, rapid dances led to an exciting end to this Suite.
In the Prokofiev, Sharon and Ma had played as equals, but in the George Gershwin two-piano arrangement of his masterpiece, “Rhapsody in Blue,” their roles differed. Sharon played the piano solo role, and Ma played the piano arrangement of the orchestral accompaniment. In this two-piano version, the exciting give-and-take of Sharon and Ma’s excellent playing stressed the combative contrast Gershwin built into this famous masterpiece. Sharon and Ma’s performance was greeted with strong applause.
After intermission, one could observe two players, Ian Hobson and Muen Wei, performing two sections from Claude Debussy’s 1889 “Petite Suite” on the same piano. Muen Wei is a UIUC DMA graduate, and she has earned honors in the Sinfonia da Camera’s Concerto Competitions. In 2021, Dr. Wei joined the faculty at Lee University, in Cleveland, Tenn.
When two pianists play on the same instrument, it is obvious that their hands cannot play the same notes; that restriction does not exist for two players playing on different instruments. The original form of this music was for four-handed piano, but the Suite has gained even more exposure and popularity in the orchestral arrangement by Henri Busser, made with Debussy’s encouragement in 1907.
Hobson and Wei, with charm and grace, began playing the opening section, “En Bateau” (“In the Boat”), in an assuring way, which projected one of Debussy’s most blissful and happy moods. Here no storms, as in “La Mer,” caused Debussy’s waves to do more than ruffle. In contrast to “En Bateau,” the fourth and last movement of the suite, “Ballet,” gave Hobson and Wei a chance to lighten up the mood with speedy and sparkling tunes.
The concert ended with a strong performance of Frédéric Chopin’s 1844 Sonata No. 3, Op. 58. This work, said to be Chopin’s most difficult, technically and musically, showed Chopin in a serious mood. Hobson demonstrated his skill in revealing the firm structure of this work. For this listener, this work does not arouse the strong emotions as in the “Funeral March” of Chopin’s Sonata No. 2, but there is much to admire in this dramatic effort on Chopin’s part to excel in longer works. With Hobson’s masterful playing, this Sonata built to a stirring finale, and Hobson received ample applause.
Other major events in this Piano Institute were a Faculty Concerto Concert in Foellinger Great Hall on Friday, and a Student Concerto Concert on Saturday in Smith Memorial Hall. Those concerts will be covered in next week’s Sunday edition of this newspaper.