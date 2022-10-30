Ian Hobson and the Sinfonia da Camera were on the gold standard at their Oct. 22, concert in Tina Weedon Smith Recital Hall. Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was at the concert’s center, with music also by Mozart’s friend, Josef Haydn, and by a modern admirer of Mozart, French composer Jacques Ibert.
The concert began with Mozart’s symphony No. 38 in D Major. This great work derives its name, “Prague,” from Mozart’s close association with that capital city of the kingdom of Bohemia. Mozart’s masterful opera, “The Marriage of Figaro,” had been given only a tepid reception in Vienna in May 1786. In Prague, in December 1786, that opera had been an enormous success. Mozart was brought to hear the Prague production, and as a gesture of thanks, he wrote the “Prague” symphony, which was premiered in January 1787.
The first movement of that symphony opens with a solemn introduction, somewhat like the music for the Stone Guest in Mozart’s opera “Don Giovanni,” written for Prague in the following year. Hobson and the Sinfonia brought out the marvelous structural perfection of this movement. Their performance also emphasized the sweetness mixed with sternness of the slow movement and the giddy brilliance of the rondo finale. This symphony lacks a minuet movement.
The second work on the program was Josef Haydn’s Sinfonia Concertante, written during Haydn’s highly successful first visit to London in the early 1790s. It is fascinating to hear Mozart’s music cheek and jowl with Haydn’s. It seems to me that where Mozart’s is subtler, Haydn’s is more direct.
Haydn’s Sinfonia Concertante differs from a concerto in that it was intended to show off the skills of a group of performers rather than one, in this case, a violin, cello, oboe and bassoon. Be it noted that the violin part was written for the impresario Johann Peter Salomon, who managed Haydn’s London visits, and thus it was that the violin part is especially brilliant.
At this concert, the violin was played by Michael Barta, the concertmaster of the Sinfonia da Camera, and professor of violin at Southern Illinois University. The cello soloist was Amy Claire Catron, first cellist of the Sinfonia as well as the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra. The oboe soloist was John Dee, professor of oboe at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, and first oboe of the Sinfonia, and the bassoon soloist was Henry Skolnick, who is active in the music publishing business as well as first bassoon with the Sinfonia. These soloists with the Sinfonia joined in a peppy reading of this light-hearted and attractive score. Each soloist had their chance to shine, in solo moments or combined in multiple voiced passages. Their efforts were greeted with sustained applause.
After intermission, Ian Hobson played and led a sensitive and nuanced performance of Mozart Piano Concerto No. 23 in A Major, K. 488. This Concerto begins rather modestly, but soon the beat picks up into an exciting first movement. The slow movement featured Hobson’s tender playing, joined with fine work by J. David Harris on clarinet and Jonathan Keeble on flute. This concerto was composed just a few months before “The Marriage of Figaro,” and the rondo finale gave evidence that opera was on Mozart’s mind. Toward the end of the finale, a typical comic opera melody was introduced to join in the fun. Hobson and the Sinfonia were loudly applauded for their excellent playing.
As a dessert to this feast of Mozart and friend, the concert closed with Jacque Ibert’s “Hommage a Mozart,” written in 1956 to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Mozart’s birth in 1756. Ibert spares no time in tumbling into a procession of musical pratfalls, cheeky tunes, whiplash tuttis, trumpet fanfare and a very resounding “period” coda. It was a good choice to end a concert that was indeed an homage to Mozart.