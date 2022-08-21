On July 30, in Smith Memorial Hall, I attended the Student Concerto Concert of the Illinois Summer Piano Institute at which four student pianists performed works for piano and orchestra with the Sinfonia da Camera, conducted by Ian Hobson.
The previous night, in Foellinger Great Hall, the Sinfonia da Camera had at times seemed underpowered, especially in J. Brahms’ Piano Concerto No. 1.
But the next night, in Smith Hall, the Sinfonia crowded the stage, and its playing had superb impact.
I believe that this student concert was the first event I have attended at which four piano soloists appeared in four different works for piano and orchestra.
These four young men played the piano beautifully and with awesome technical skills.
The first entry was 13-year-old Matthew Chang, the winner of the youth competition and a winner of many past competitions.
He was heard in the opening movement of Frédéric Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 1.
This was youthful, 20-year-old Chopin in Warsaw, just before he left to go to Paris.
The Concerto was conservative in style, with J.N. Hummel possibly as a model.
Chang, with smooth technique, entered confidently after the long orchestra introduction, and he played with light, effortless touch.
He was well assisted by Hobson and the Sinfonia, and by the end of the movement, Chang had built up strong momentum, and he received lively applause.
After well-behaved Chopin, the second piece, Prokofiev’s First Piano Concerto came on like a tidal wave.
This work was Prokofiev’s graduation piece, and it must have seemed in St. Petersburg in 1911 as an act of defiance.
Calvin Kotrba, a senior at the University of Iowa, managed well the percussive style that has characterized so much of piano music of the past century.
After the aggressive tone of the opening section, the melodic blend of piano and orchestra in the middle part came across as a surprise.
Kotrba played with admirable verve the trainwreck climaxes of the finale, and the audience responded to his exciting performance with strong applause.
After intermission, Chengcheng Ma, who is a doctoral student at Boston University, studying with Boaz Sharon, gave a brilliant performance of Maurice Ravel’s 1930 masterpiece, his Piano Concerto for the Left Hand.
This was written for Austrian pianist Ludwig Wittgenstein, who lost his right arm in the First World War.
Of the many pieces which Wittgenstein commissioned, this was the ultimate gem.
Ma worked wonders with the one-handed part.
Late in this relatively brief work, Ravel evoked jazz echoes in a long built-up crescendo.
Ma increased rhythmic tension skillfully, building up to a lightning flash finish.
Ma’s virtuoso playing was matched by exemplary playing by the Sinfonia members, strongly led by Ian Hobson.
The last offering was Franz Liszt’s “Totentanz” (“Dance of Death”), played by Hsing-Ho Hou, who is starting this fall graduate studies under the tutelage of Sharon.
Here is a work which did not merely allow keyboard pounding, but rather demanded it, and Hou complied with winning gusto.
Despite its forbidding title, this work is a mostly jolly working over the medieval “Dies Irae” (“Day of Wrath”) theme, one which also attracted the attention of Sergei Rachmaninoff.
The work was designed to exhibit the transcendental skills of Liszt.
In this performance, pianist Hou, with masterly glissandi, scales and trills, revealed striking virtuoso skills.
He and conductor Hobson were loudly applauded and called for repeated bows.
These three pianists, Calvin Kotrba, Chengcheng Ma and Hsing-Ho Hou, were equal winners in the adult division of the Concerto Competition.
All in all, it was an impressive display of the talents of young artists with bright futures.