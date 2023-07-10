An unusual program was offered by the Baroque Artists of Champaign-Urbana on June 4 at Faith United Methodist Church.
The director of BACH is Sarah Riskind, who teaches at Eureka College. She lists a varied number of interests, including Renaissance polyphony and Sephardic music, and she is a fiddler and vocalist in the Peoria-based Irish band Turas. The title of the program was, “The Three Bs, Music by Bonds, Burleigh, and Boulanger.”
In the program notes, Riskind wrote, “This catchy title does not imply a rejection of Bach, Beethoven and Brahms, nor does it suggest that we only need to perform Bonds, Burleigh and Boulanger once. It is an opportunity to dig deeper into history and celebrate the wealth of music we have.”
The first selection was by the highly talented but tragically short-lived Lily Boulanger (1893-1918), whose sister, the famous teacher Nadia Boulanger, was a lifelong promoter of Lily’s works. The work, all too brief, was “Hymn to the Sun,” on a text by Auguste Lascaussade. The BACH chorus sang Boulanger’s grand opening eloquently, with a rising melody to depict the dawn. Soprano Amy Kinzer sang the solo part in this attractive work with distinction.
The composer of the second work, Harry Burleigh (1866-1949), was famous as a student of Antonin Dvorak, when that composer taught in New York from 1892-95. Burleigh introduced Dvorak to Black spirituals, and Burleigh gained fame later as an arranger and performer of those spirituals.
It was for me something of a surprise to learn that Burleigh had set to music five of the love lyrics from Laurence Hope’s “India’s Love Lyrics.” Laurence Hope was the pseudonym of Violet Nicholson (1865-1904), the wife of an Indian Army officer. Burleigh’s solo songs were re-edited by Marque L.A. Garret for choral performance.
Hope’s verses are the epitome of erotic, oriental sentimentality. I found Burleigh’s treatments melodically pleasing, but they seemed to lack the hyperemotional tone to match the passionate lyrics. Burleigh’s 1916 treatment of these lyrics had formidable competition in the 1902 versions by Amy Woodforde-Finden (1860-1919), whose setting of “Pale hands I knew, beside the Shalimar” became as essential to the Victorian parlor as the potted palms. Oddly enough, the great Irish tenor John McCormack, who successfully introduced the Burleigh versions in 1916, made a great recording of Woodforde-Finden’s “Pale hands …” in 1940.
The BACH chorus sang these songs gracefully, with the men taking one song and the women another. The very fine piano accompaniments, here and elsewhere, were played by Jonathan Young, who is director of music at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Champaign.
The second half of the concert was devoted to a 1965 setting by Margaret Bonds (1913-1972) of the 1904 “Credo” of the famous Black activist W.E.B. Du Bois (1868-1963). Bond’s music offered a strong emotional force behind Du Bois’ idealist convictions. In the second section, “Especially Do I Believe in the Negro Race,” soprano Ollie Watts Davis, well-known to local audiences, added a special heartfelt loveliness to Bonds’ emotive setting. Baritone Philip W. Phillips brought a special forcefulness to the sixth section, “I Believe in Liberty.” Phillips, aside from his study of singing, is a theoretical physicist at the University of Illinois.
Here and elsewhere throughout the concert, the BACH singers showed the skillful and encouraging leadership of Riskind. All in all, it was an attractive and stirring introduction to fine composers whose work deserves greater exposure to audiences.