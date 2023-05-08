Pianist Rachel Sennet gave a recital titled “Bach to Black” in Foellinger Great Hall on April 13. Sennet is associate professor of piano in the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign School of Music, and she is also the first associate dean for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for the UIUC College of Fine Arts.
Her reach as a performer is wide, from that great master of Baroque counterpoint, Johann Sebastian Bach, to the numerous, and hitherto neglected, composers of African American origin, mainly active in the late 19th century and early 20th century. Sennet has issued two sets of recordings on the Albany label of Bach Partitas and Suites and Piano Suites by Black composers.
Sennet opened her recital with Bach’s Partita No. 1, a work which opens with a stately “Sinfonia” and concluded with a forceful and climatic “Capriccio.” Sennet played with very good rhythmic variety, and she revealed with admirable clarity the interweaving contrapuntal lines of Bach’s mastery inventions.
There were no notes on the composers in the printed program, but Sennet gave verbal introductions from the stage.
The second work on the program was a piano suite by Montague Ring, the pseudonym of Amanda Aldridge (1866-1956). Aldridge studied voice at the Royal College of Music with famous diva Jenny Lind and noted conductor George Henschel. Aldridge pursued a singer’s career until a throat condition led to a change in direction. She then taught music and composed, largely for the piano. Among her vocal pupils were Roland Hayes, Marian Anderson and Paul Robeson. Her many piano pieces were in a romantic, popular style, suitable for playing at musical evenings in the family parlor.
Sennet played with evident gusto the jolly opening, “Cavalcade,” of “Carnival: Suite of Five Dances” (1924), then the charming “Pierrette” movement, and later the slow, bluesy “Columbine” movement, and lastly, “Frolic,” the giddy, hyperactive finale.
Sennet opened the second half with three of the original six movements of the Harry Burleigh Suite “From the Southland” (1907). Burleigh (1866-1949) received a scholarship to the new National Conservatory of Music in New York during the time Antonin Dvorak was teaching there. Dvorak was much intrigued by Negro spirituals, which Burleigh used to sing. Later in Burleigh’s career, he became famous for his arrangements of spirituals.
Sennet played with deep feeling the movements “Through the Moanin’ Pines” and “The Frolic” and gave special emphasis to the last section, “On Bended Knees,” with its echo of the spiritual “Nobody Know the Trouble I’ve Seen.”
After the Burleigh suite, Sennet played Bach’s French Suite No. 3, and for me, the long-phrased “Sarabande” stood out, contrasted with the impulsive “Angloise” movement.
The concert concluded with music by Robert Nathaniel Dett (1882-1943), a Black composer born in Canada who was trained and had an active career in the U.S. Dett’s longest professional association was with the Hampton Institute in Virginia, where he taught from 1913 to 1932, and in 1926, he became the first Black director of music there. His most famous student there was noted soprano Dorothy Maynor.
Sennet played Dett’s most famous collection, the suite “In the Bottoms” (1913). With enthusiasm, she began with the solemn “Prelude (Night),” then came the lyrical “His Song,” followed by the light, fleeting, spiritual-like “Honey (Humoresque).” With Sennet playing long runs of the piano, Dett’s music imitated waves in “Barcarolle (Morning).” Then, in a bright, sassy style, Sennet played brilliantly Dett’s most famous piece, “Dance (Juba).” The Juba was a 19th-century Black dance that involved hand clapping.
At the end of the program, Sennet received strong applause for a program imaginatively combining familiar music with music unfamiliar to me and, I assume, many in the audience.