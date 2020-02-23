The Sinfonia da Camera, conducted by Ian Hobson, highlighted the skills of longtime principal players Henry Skolnick, bassoon, and William Moersch, percussionist, in the Foellinger Great Hall concert on Feb. 8. Skolnick was heard in a relatively short piece by Carl Maria von Weber (1786-1826), and Moersch, who plays many percussion instruments, played the marimba in the “Concerto No. 1 for Marimba” by Danish composer Anders Koppel (b. 1947).
The concert opened with a pleasant rarity, “Three Pieces for Small Orchestra” by Arnold Bax. Although English born, Bax (1883-1953) was an intense convert to the Irish Literary Revival, led by the great poet William Butler Yeats, before and after 1900. The first piece, originally called “Irish Landscape,” was a pensive, lyrical invocation of the visual charms of Ireland, and its plaintive theme rose to an appealing climax. The second movements had a well-played violin solo by concertmaster Michael Barta, and the work concluded with a jaunty Irish theme. Hobson led the Sinfonia players in a sensitive performance, and John Dee, oboe, J. David Harris, clarinet, and violinist Barta were called on for solo bows.
The piece played by Skolnick was von Weber’s 1809 “Andante and Hungarian Rondo, Op. 35,” called “Hungarian” because of the resemblance of the rondo theme to the Hungarian “verbunkos” dance. Originally written for viola and orchestra, von Weber in 1813 arranged it for bassoon and orchestra. Skolnick’s bassoon entered at the very beginning with a gentle melody, and in the andante (slow) section, Skolnick was able to show off his virtuoso skills in florid music one does not usually hear from the bassoon. Then came a jolly tune, and the rondo began, with Skolnick displaying admirable agility in the interchanges between the solo bassoon and the Sinfonia musicians ably led by Hobson. This easy-going piece avoided the practice in rondos of going for just one more rondo repeat for the road, and it came soon to a pleasing conclusion. Skolnick received strong applause from the Sinfonia audience.
Over the years, Moersch has shown his skills in works demanding virtuosity in a bewildering array of percussion instruments, and it was a special pleasure to see him playing, two mallets per hand, the Concerto No. 1 by Andres Koppel, a Danish composer who has written four concertos for marimba.
Unlike sausage making and the making of laws, watching the marimba being played can be a joy. The marimba is best at exciting rhythms and bravura displays of agility, and Koppel’s work gave Moersch ample opportunity to demonstrate how to do the seemingly impossible — playing isolated musical strands with four mallets at the same time.
The marimba does not play slow, sustained melodies as well as the violin, for instance, but in Koppel’s slow movement, the orchestral strings unfolded a pleasant melody and Moersch’s marimba traced a rhythmic pattern over it. The finale offered Moersch, and the orchestra, led by Hobson, to shine in a series of fast-slow contrasts, all picking up speed to a brilliant, trick ending. Amid the resounding applause, a group of young people seated near me leaped to their feet, applauding loudly. I think Prof. Moersch’s students were showing their appreciation to the master, and, one hopes, picking up a few marimba tricks.
The concert ended with a relaxing performance of the charming 1816 Fifth Symphony of the 19-year-old Franz Schubert. This work has only a few pre-echoes of the sublimity of Schubert’s 8th and 9th Symphonies, but it gives ample evidence of Schubert’s ability to create engaging melodies. When this work ambled to its warm-hearted conclusion, the Sinfonia players were smiling, and no wonder.
On Tuesday, Michael Barenboim will lead the West-Eastern Divan Ensemble, composed of Israeli and Arab musicians, in a program of music by Schubert, Johannes Brahms and Felix Mendelssohn.
Sad to relate, next week we will have that rarity of concert scheduling, two cancellations in a row. On Thursday, pianist Murray Perahia will not appear because of ill health, and on Saturday (Sadie Hawkins Day), the concert by the Siberian State Symphony Orchestra was cancelled. That ensemble did not get their U.S. work permits in time for their American tour.