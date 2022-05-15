The Champaign-Urbana Symphony, led by Stephen Alltop, ended its season in a concert in Foellinger Great Hall on April 23.
The title of the concert was “From Italy, with Love,” and the program consisted of the very popular works by Peter Tchaikovsky, Sergei Rachmaninoff and Ottorino Respighi.
Tchaikovsky’s connection with Italy was through his setting to music the tragic story of Verona’s most famous pair of lovers, Romeo and Juliet, albeit through a play by the ”Swan of Avon,” Shakespeare.
To perform Tchaikovsky’s “Overture Fantasia, Romeo and Juliet,” Alltop invited, as on a previous occasion, the members of the East Central Illinois Youth Orchestra to join in the performance of this work.
With the young musicians on stage, the size of the combined orchestra matched the Chicago Symphony in number.
The additional instruments added weight to the passages expressing the conflict of the Montagues and Capulets.
With such a large ensemble, conductor Alltop seemed to be stressing clarity and precision rather than speed and drama.
The famous love portion of this superb work sang with an intense ardor. After the powerful, tragic end of this work, Alltop called on the young ECIYO players for a collective bow.
The conductor of this fine training orchestra, Kevin Kelly, had a prior engagement and could not attend this concert, but Alltop called on Jo Ellen DeVilbiss to acknowledge the strong applause.
The ECIYO is a program of the Conservatory of Central Illinois, of which DeVilbiss is executive director.
Rachmaninoff’s Italian connection here was his choice of Nicolo Paganini’s very famous “Caprice No. 24 in A minor” to be the subject of the many variations in his 1934 “Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini.”
This work came at a point in Rachmaninoff’s career when it had seemed that his powers of musical invention had run dry.
But the “Paganini Rhapsody” conquered all doubts and reservations, and as brilliantly performed by guest pianist Adam Nieman, this score was a dizzying display of pianistic effects.
Nieman responded dramatically to the mercurial shifts of mood and speed, and he interacted compellingly to the interplay with Alltop and the C-U Symphony players.
The famous 18th variation evoked its almost celestial serenity as healing balm to the soul.
After the sly end of the piece, the audience rose to strong applause.
Nieman, as encore, played a short piece which could only be by Rachmaninoff. It turned out to be his Prelude in G-Sharp minor.
When Ottorino Respighi emerged to international fame in the 1920s, he was the first Italian symphonic composer to do so in centuries, ending Italy’s almost exclusive passion for opera.
“The Pines of Rome,” in 1924, was his second evocation of the Roman scene, following “The Fountains of Rome” of 1917.
“The Pines of Rome” calls for brilliant and powerful orchestral playing, and Alltop and the C-U Symphony were well able to deliver those qualities.
In the opening movement, “The Pines of the Villa Borghese,” the music of the children’s games fairly exploded with vitality.
Later in “The Pines of the Janiculum” section, there was an especially lovely section, leading up to the recorded song of a nightingale.
For the last word of an orchestra’s season, what could be more appropriate than Respighi’s tonal description of a Roman Consul returning in triumph along the Appian way?
To achieve brilliant effects, trumpets and trombones played from the side balconies of Foellinger Great Hall.
Respighi’s music, with its slow marching tread, involves a steady, unfolding crescendo, somewhat like Ravel’s “Bolero,” at last to unfold into a thrilling, and well-nigh deafening, climax.
After this musical expression of the second half of E. A. Poe’s famous line, “The Glory that was Greece, and the grandeur that was Rome,” there was loud applause, then silence.
This concert was dedicated to the memory of George B. Perlstein Jr., who was a member of the board of the Champaign-Urbana Symphony and was co-chair with his wife, Mary, of the Krannert Center Marquee Council. Mr. Perlstein died in May 2021.