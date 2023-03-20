The Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Stephen Alltop, on March 4 offered a powerful and well-sung performance of Felix Mendelssohn’s famous oratorio “Elijah.” The stirring dramatic choruses were performed by the University of Illinois Oratorio Society and Chamber Singers, expertly prepared by UI Professor Andrew Megill.
Felix Mendelssohn had a special insight into the story of the prophet Elijah, as told in the Biblical Book of Kings. Born into a famous Jewish family in 1809, Mendelssohn was baptized at the ago of 9 into the Lutheran faith. Although an avowed Christian, he retained a special affection for his Jewish roots. After an 1836 oratorio about St. Paul, Mendelssohn had long thought about writing another oratorio, this one about Elijah, whose mixture of traits he described as “strong, zealous and, yes, bad-tempered, angry and brooding ….” “Elijah” came late in Mendelssohn’s career. After its triumphal premiered in Birmingham, England, in April 1846, its composer had only less than a year left before his death in November 1847 at the age of 38.
From the March 4 performance, I carried away an impression of powerful emotions expressed by the choruses. Mendelssohn had learned much from his Baroque predecessors in the oratorio form. He had prepared the famous revival of J. S. Bach’s “St. Matthew Passion,” and he had evidently learned much from Handel’s oratorio masterworks.
For a successful “Elijah,” much depends upon a strong characterization of the title role, and bass Stephen Morscheck was highly impressive while thundering against the priests of Baal, and he also conveyed moving pathos in the scene in which he raises from the dead the son of the Widow of Zarephath.
In the first half, one of the major crises is a drought which is destroying the people. In the dialog about whether a rainstorm is coming, the part of the Youth was sung affectingly by Maggie McCabe, a member of the Central Illinois Youth Chorus, who delivered the line about a “Little cloud no bigger than a man’ s hand” with quiet dignity.
Soprano Michelle Areyzaga sang with pathos the part of the Widow, and, later, she began the Second Part with the commanding aria, “Hear ye Israel.” Alto Leah Dexter supplied dramatic energy in her singing of the part of Queen Jezebel, and Dexter also provided emotional relief in the sweet aria, “O rest in the Lord.” Stephen Soph used his smooth tenor voice, in the role of Obadiah, to project with clear diction such arias as “If with all your hearts ….”
In some of the concerted passages, soloists were drawn from the ranks of the choruses, and they executed the counterpointed melodic lines with admirable skill.
The C-U Symphony provided skilled playing of the orchestra score, and the trombones were especially memorable. Conductor Alltop, himself a specialist in choral conducting, kept all these various forces moving to a highly dramatic climax and triumphant conclusion.
Amid the loud and sustained applause at the work’s end, an especially strong rise came as Andrew Megill came on stage to join the ensemble in acknowledging the ovation. It was a bittersweet moment, for the news broke not long ago that Megill would be leaving the UI School of Music to take up the post of director of Choral Organizations at the Bienen School of Music at Northwestern University in Evanston. Not long ago, Megill had taken over the position of chorus director of the Music of the Baroque (Chicago) ensemble. Megill, in recent seasons at the UI, has raised the level of choral performance here to a very high level, with also an adventurous choice of repertory.