On March 5, the Champaign-Urbana Symphony gave an ambitious concert of largely unfamiliar music in Foellinger Great Hall. The first part was devoted to works by Jessie Montgomery and William Grant Still, and these works were conducted by Stephen Alltop. Andrew Megill conducted the second half, which was devoted to a single work, Sir Michael Tippet’s famous but seldom performed oratorio “A Child of Our Time.” In this work, the orchestra was joined by an excellent array of soloists, and the UI Oratorio Society and the UI Chambers Singers. The opening work “Starbursts” by New York-born and -educated Montgomery derived its name in part from “the rapid formation of large numbers of new stars in a galaxy,” and this word was applied to a string orchestra, called “Sphinx Virtuosi,” a group of young African American string players in the Detroit area. “Starburst” is a rather short piece in which, to a strong beat, the strings, in multiple voices, crossed over each other, creating multiple exciting patterns. It showed much talent, and I wished it were longer.
The second work was by the famous African American composer William Grant Still. His work “Ennanga,” written in 1956, gets its name from a kind of African harp found in Uganda. This work is in two movements, the first in quicker, more pronounced rhythms and the second in a more relaxed lyrical style. Composer Still was a gentle genius, a creator of warm, appealing melodies and rhythmic outbursts redolent of his native Mississippi. The harp solo was adroitly played by Molly Mulligan, and the piano solos were expertly played by Stephen Alltop, who also conducted the ensemble. With Madden’s harp producing lovely melodies and sensuous glissandi, the whole work created a positive, enjoyable effect.
The decision to perform Tippett’s 1942 oratorio “A Child of Our Time” was made some time ago, and it was not known then how this work would very strongly speak to the anxious mood caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. As an outcry against the inhuman effects of war and violence, I find this work very moving. Tippett’s musical style reflected modern developments of the 1930s and 1940s, and I would describe his style as austere, with little facile melody. But Tippett made a daring decision to draw into his structure a group of famous African American spirituals, which have a more direct, universal, cross-cultural appeal.
And the success of the work as a whole is assured by the final intoning of the lovely spiritual “Deep river, my home is over Jordan.”
Tippett’s plea for love and mercy to oppose racial violence comes through this work with enduring force, but I am somewhat puzzled by the specific historical allusions in Tippett’s text and a certain declamatory didacticism in the verbal style. It was clear that Tippett was influenced by Carl Gustave Jung’s theory dealing with the dark and light sides of the human psyche. In introducing Jungian antitheses into the text, in my opinion, Tippett distracts from the major message of the work, the need for human compassion.
All in all, Tippett’s oratorio creates a salutary effect, and I am thankful for the opportunity to hear it in the concert hall. Andrew Megill drew a forceful and nuanced performance from the two choruses and the C-U Symphony. The vocal soloists performed with admirable dignity and compassion. They were tenor Brian Giebler as The Boy; soprano Laquita Mitchell as The Mother; mezzo-soprano Meg Bragle as The Aunt; and bass Marques Jerrell Ruff as The Uncle and Narrator.
At the end of the Tippett oratorio, as the words of “Deep River” died away, there was silence, then came strong applause, during which most of the audience stood.