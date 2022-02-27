On Friday night, Feb. 18, the lobby of Krannert Center was a lively, if not riotous, place. In an effort to shake loose the winter blues and COVID-19 worries, the UIUC School of Music’s Lyric Theatre@Illinois was staging in the FGH “Carnaval,” a musical gala with spin-offs in the form of a craps-table, Cajun food, drinks, acrobats and a brass band.
Carnaval (in Latin, “farewell to meat”) is traditionally a pre-Lenten blowout, and this Carnaval, taking its cultural cue from French traditions in New Orleans, offered vocal music from French opera, Broadway musicals (with a French connection) and Parisian popular music. The result was a bit overwhelming. I counted 30 musical numbers performed by a roster of 32 singers. Some singers performed in multiple numbers (one singer in four pieces!). The gala began shortly after 7:30 and ended at 10:15.
Of the three areas of music performed, I was less familiar with Broadway musicals such as “Beauty and the Beast,” “Ratatouille,” “Sleeping Beauty” and “Hunchback of Notre Dame.” The house lights were turned off so that one could not follow the sequence of the songs being performed, so my reactions to the musicals were confused.
I was on firmer ground with the opera and operettas, and the selections from Bizet’s “Carmen,” and “Pearl Fishers,” Offenbach’s “La Périchole” and “Tales of Hoffman,” Delibes “Lakmé,” Gounod’s “Roméo et Juliette,” and Donizetti’s “Daughter of the Regiment” were familiar to me, in darkness or in light.
The third category, popular music, with a heady dose of chansons associated with the great Édith Piaf, brought back to me golden memories of the 1940s and 1950s.
All in all, I was most impressed by the deep bench of vocal talent among the student singers of the Lyric Theatre. Michael Tilly, music director of the show, was a jolly presence as Master of Ceremony, and he and stage director Dawn Harris deserve high praise for the decided success of the project. The conductors, Aaron Ames, Nicholas Pothier and David Štech, effectively supported the singers through the skillful playing of the 24 instrumentalists.
The dancing, particularly in the large ensemble numbers from “Roméo et Juliette,” “Carmen” and the final number from “Phantom of the Opera,” showed the inventive skills of the guest choreographers, Kato Lindholm, Rebecca Nettl-Fiol and Aleksander Tecza.
An exciting segment was the split-second precision of the duo dancing of Aleksander Tecza and Kato Lindholm in the Jacques Brel section, with the songs well sung by Liam Flynn, Joe Grudt and Caitlin Towell.
I would like to compliment the three singers, Thereza Lituma, Maria Molter and Alejandra Sandoval-Montanez, who, singing the role of Carmen, enlivened the music from Bizet’s opera.
High-pitched virtuosity was supplied by Anika DeLong as Juliette in the Gounod opera and Lisa Buhelos as Marie in the Donizetti excerpt.
Fine duet singing was achieved by Peiqi Huang and Meghan Raney in music from Delibes’ “Lakmé,” Jorge Vergara and Natalia Lastowiecka in the “Barcarolle” from Offenbach’s “Tales of Hoffman,” Anika DeLong and Esteban Valentin-Martinez in Gounod’s “Roméo et Juliette” and Brian Pils and Ramman Takhsh in “Camelot.”
Juan Jose Beltran, Nicholas Metzger and Hunter Mitchell did well, singing music from Bizet’s “Pearl Fishers.” Other individual arias were admirably performed by Hector Camacho (Don José in “Carmen”) and Shayne Piles (Escamillo in “Carmen”).
In the Édith Piaf section, singers who succeed in expressing the tempestuous sides of that famous singer were Sarah Durbin, Maurice Fields, Sydney Hoel and Ramman Takhsh. I regret that space limitations prevent me from mentioning the many other singers, instrumentals, accompanists and support staff persons who helped to make this gala so memorable.
Another musical feast will be soon coming from the Lyric Theatre. Their production of Mozart’s masterpiece, “The Marriage of Figaro,” will be performed in the Tryon Festival Theatre on April 5 and 7 (both at 7:30 p.m.) and at 2 p.m. April 9.