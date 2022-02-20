Man proposes, COVID-19 disposes. At the last two concerts I attended, none of the music announced in advance was played. All was changed.
On Feb. 1, the Jupiter String Quartet, in residence at the University of Illinois, was to have played with the Imani Winds. But a member of the quartet tested positive for COVID-19, so the Imani Winds went ahead with a separate program alone.
At the UI Symphony concert of Feb. 9, three works, by Erich Wolfgang Korngold, Aaron Copland and Leonard Bernstein, were to be played. On the day of the concert, I checked the program online, and it had changed to Johannes Brahms’ Symphony No. 3. At that concert, conductor William Eddins explained that the UI’s shift to remote learning for the first week of the semester and the snowstorm had disrupted the orchestra’s rehearsal schedule.
The Imani Winds has a lineup of the traditional wind quintet, four woodwinds and a horn. Its members are Brandon Patrick George, flute; Toyin Spellman-Diaz, oboe; Mark Dover, clarinet; Kevin Newton, French horn; and Monica Ellis, bassoon. Their program bore the title “The Beauty of Strife,” with the motto “Political conflicts, world crisis, human atrocities will always yield significant art.” It began with a performance of the South African National Anthem, “Nikosi si ke Leli” (“Lord Bless Africa”), by Enoch Manyaki Sontonga, as arranged by Valerie Coleman.
The first part of the program was devoted to wind-quintet arrangements of two familiar works. The first was famous hornist Mason Jones’ version of Maurice Ravel’s “Le Tombeau de Couperin,” originally written for piano, then most of it orchestrated by Ravel. The piece is a suite of dances from the time of François Couperin (1668-1733), and each movement was dedicated to a musician friend of Ravel’s who died in World War I. With well-blended voices, the Imani played with excellent ensemble discipline. Many of the phrases of this mellow music reminded me of Ravel’s instrumentation in his “Mother Goose Suite.”
The other familiar work was perhaps Dimitri Shostakovich’s best known string quartet, No. 8, Op. 110, as heard in the woodwind quintet version by Mark Popkin. In 1960, Shostakovich visited Dresden, Germany, a city destroyed by British and American bombers in February 1945. He was appalled by the scope of the destruction, and he dedicated his 8th Quartet “To the Victims of Fascism and the War.” Unlike the Ravel work, this quartet is filled with passages of agonized sympathy, anger and desolation. The Imani group gave a deeply moving reading, particularly with the apocalyptic “knocking at the door” passages in the fourth movement.
Of the other pieces played, let me single out the “Wind Quintet,” Op. 10 of the Moravian-Jewish composer Pavel Haas (1899-1944). Haas was the brightest pupil of the great composer Leos Janacek, both from the province of Moravia, now part of the Czech Republic. Haas wrote works in many genres, drawing from folk music, Jewish chant and jazz, and his “Wind Quintet” was written in 1929. In 1941, he was deported to the Theresienstadt Concentration Camp, where he composed some music before being transferred in 1944 to Auschwitz, where he was killed.
In their emotionally committed performance, the Imani musicians brought out the Jewish flavoring in the second “Preghiera” (“Prayer”) movement. Of the origin of the name “Imani,” my guess is that this word in Swahili means “peace.”
At the Feb. 9 concert, conductor William Eddins drew from the student players of the UI Symphony a rousing performance of Brahms’ Third Symphony. This work has the reputation of offering difficulties to its interpreters. Its outer movements surge with violent emotion, but each trail off into autumnal melancholy.
In this performance, the horns and clarinets were especially haunting in Brahms’ wistful passages, and all jointed in the climactic outburst of the finale with trombones and tympani leading the way. Eddins promised to play at the next concert the music canceled from this one . On March 11, Copland’s “Appalachian Spring” will be a special melodic harbinger of that season.