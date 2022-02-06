The Sinfonia da Camera, conducted by Ian Hobson, gave a concert of upbeat, cheerful music in the Foellinger Great Hall on Jan. 29. This happy music offered some solace in this “winter of our discontent.” Gioacchino Rossini’s Overture to his masterpiece “The Barber of Seville” was given a rousing performance, with two thrilling crescendos. It is well known that this overture served to introduce two serious operas before being put into service for “The Barber.” The mystery of this transaction is that this music, perfect for a comedy, once set a mood for tragedy? At the end of this piece, Hobson called for bows from Jonathan Keeble, flute; John Dee, oboe; J. David Harris, clarinet; and Lea Humphreys, horn.
Franz Schubert’s Symphony No. 6 in C Major, like the “Barber” overture, was a substitution, being offered at a memorial concert for Schubert when his Symphony No. 9 in C Major was found too difficult for the orchestra. So, this work became known as the “little C Major” in comparison to the “Great C Major.” But this work is surely not “little” in the pleasures it offered. With especially sparkling music given to the woodwinds, the opening movement displayed exciting transitions from soft to loud music. Where Rossini’s music races, Schubert’s music ambles. In the finale, a charming theme comes back again and again, with delightful changes of key. Placing Rossini and Schubert together made an interesting opposition. Historians blame Rossini’s overwhelming popularity in Vienna, partially, for Schubert’s lack of success with his many operas. A lack of theatrical savvy was the main reason for failure.
After intermission, Hobson led the Sinfonia in polished readings from the famous incidental music which Felix Mendelssohn wrote for Shakespeare’s comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Perfection is hard to reach, in any of the arts, but Mendelssohn’s overture to this play, written when he was 17 years old, is solid gold from the magical woodwind chords that open the piece to their repeat at its end. The overture, and the 1843 Scherzo, Nocturne, and the Wedding March that followed it, were the perfect portals into a world of enchantment. In the Nocturne, the playing of the horns was the stuff of magic. It reminded me of Max Reinhardt’s 1930s film of the Shakespeare play in which, to Mendelssohn’s “Nocturne,” Oberon and his elfin horde process from night into day. In the “Wedding March,” Hobson and the Sinfonia let the music enfold in splendor to its glorious end.
After an evening of masterful conducting, the concert ended with Hobson reminding us of his virtuoso skills at the piano. Mendelssohn’s Piano Concerto No. 1 is music in a hurry. The composer, who did not like pauses between movements, here wrote a work which called for speed from pianist and orchestral players alike. Hobson, sometimes gesturing to the players with one hand as he played the piano with the other, gave a thrilling, bravura performance, which brought the audience to their feet in a loud, standing ovation. This concert was a triumph for Hobson as well as the fine ensemble players of the Sinfonia. I recognize the need for caution as COVID-19 lingers, but I would hope that the delights of these Sinfonia concerts might be enjoyed by a larger audience.
The next Sinfonia da Camera concert will be in Smith Memorial Hall on April 2. Wilson Poffenberger, alto saxophone, and Wan Lin, piano, winners of the 2020 School of Music Concerto Competition, will be heard in works by Florent Schmitt and Franz Liszt. Johannes Brahms’ Symphony No. 2 will conclude the program.