One more giant step at the Krannert Center back to the “way things were” was achieved by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra on Thursday, March 3, before a sold-out audience in Foellinger Great Hall. The conductor was Estonian-born Paavo Järvi, the son of the famous and oft-recorded conductor Neeme Järvi. Paavo, who became an American citizen in 1985, is now 59. He has been conducting for quite some time, but mainly in Europe. He did conduct the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra for a decade (2001 to 2011) and made some recordings there for Telarc, but he will have to hurry up to match his father, Neeme, now 85, who is estimated to have made 400 recordings.
When the concert start time of 7:30 arrived, the audience, with a large component of UIUC students, was still pouring into the balcony where I was sitting. At about 7:35, when Järvi came out to conduct, the stream of audience members, probably held up by the COVID-19 check-in procedure, still continued, and Paavo, after looking around, just stood and waited for a minute or two, then started the opening number, Hector Berlioz’s “Roman Carnival Overture.”
It is always for me a shock to hear, yet once more, what a magnificent orchestra the Chicago Symphony Orchestra is! They can do everything superbly well, and the Berlioz piece began like a whiplash, then went into a warm, enveloping spell as the English horn solo unwound and, later, build up to a breathtaking finale.
Things calmed down a bit for the Frederik Chopin Piano Concerto No. 2, with most of the fireworks coming from the British pianist Benjamin Grosvenor at the keyboard. From his opening attack, Grosvenor took energetic control of the solo part. This pianist has the special ability to make the whole spectrum of notes from the piano emerge with admirable unified effect. Järvi and the orchestra’s subdued support allowed every note from the piano to be clearly heard. In the slow, nocturne-like second movement, Grosvenor spun out Chopin’s bel canto melodies with beguiling, but not too sentimental, effect. The lively give and take of the piano soloist and the orchestra in the finale led to a dramatic and satisfying conclusion. The audience gave Grosvenor, Järvi and the orchestra an enthusiastic round of applause.
But the overwhelming experience of the evening then came in the brilliant cascade of orchestra splendors in Berlioz’s “Fantastic Symphony.” This work tells the story of a composer who is involved in a passionate love affair which obsesses him with the image of his beloved in the form of a sinuous melody, heard in all the five movements of the work. In the later movements, the composer, now drugged with opium, dreams that he has killed the beloved and is then going to his execution. In the final movement the theme of the beloved is grotesquely parodied in the tumult of a witch’s sabbath.
When Berlioz’s “Fantastic Symphony” was first performed in 1830, in the composer’s 27th year, it had epoch-making effect. Now, almost two centuries later, a performance as electrifying as that of Järvi and the Chicago orchestra could spark again something of this work’s revolutionary fervor. In the quiet third movement, the pastoral solitude was broken by dramatic drum rolls. In the finale, a demonic atmosphere was created by orchestral bells, by the tuba and the trombones, repeating the “Dies Irae” (“Day of Wrath”) theme, and lastly, the final race to the apocalyptic explosive chord. I have not heard that thrilling a sound in the Foellinger Great Hall for a long time.
At once, pandemonium broke out in the audience, as Järvi called upon the various choirs of woodwinds, brass and strings to take bows. Deeply felt thanks go to conductor Järvi, pianist Grosvenor, and the magnificent players of the CSO for this unforgettable occasion.