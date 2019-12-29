The Champaign-Urbana Symphony wound up its fall season with a delightful holiday concert on Dec. 12 in the Foellinger Great Hall. It was a busy and varied program, with 14 separate numbers, plus a concluding — and climactic — sing-along.
The concert opened with conductor Stephen Alltop revealing one of his many talents by playing the organ for the “Sinfonia” for the Cantata No. 29 of J. S. Bach. Bach’s contrapuntal flood of notes came more clearly from the organ than from the C-U players. After that, Carl Alexander, countertenor, made his C-U Symphony debut with a joyous rendering of the “Et Exultavit” section of Bach’s “Magnificat,” BWV 243, for which he received very strong applause.
Josefien Stoppelenburg then used her lovely voice to inspiring effect in Claudio Monteverdi’s “Laudate Dominum,” with a charming trumpet accompaniment. The older members of the Central Illinois Children’s Chorus, conducted by Andea Solya, then offered “Hodie Christus natus est: Motet pour le jour de Noël” by Louis Nicolas Clerambault (1676-1749) in which Stoppelenburg’s clear voice blended attractively with that of the youthful singers. In these pieces, and throughout the program, Maestro Alltop conducted with his usual grace and strength.
In my days as host of WILL’s “Classics of the Phonograph” program, the duet “Pie Jesu,” from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Requiem, was a top hit some years ago. In that duet, Stoppelenburg and Alexander’s voices blended to lovely effect. In the Air and Gigue movements from Bach’s famous Orchestral Suite No. 3, the obbligato voice of the organ gave a novel dimension to the famous “Air on the G String,” and in the Gigue the three trumpets of the orchestra contributed that famous Baroque celebratory sound. If a composer can offer extended pleasure to one single word it would be Mozart, and his “Alleluia” from his “Exultate jubilate,” K, 165, beautifully executed by Stoppelenburg, achieved a resounding climax to the first half of the program.
The second half of the program offered more contemporary holiday music, although Peter Breiner’s version of “Angels We Have Heard on High” leaned lightly on the first movement of Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 3. In the balcony, singers from the Central Illinois Youth Chorus were literally and aesthetically uplifting in Paul Carey’s “Unending Flame.” Leon Jessel’s “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers,” in Morton Gould’s arrangement, drew effective playing from the muted trumpets, and the trombones. Michael Praetorius’ “Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming,” as arranged by Matthew Naughtin, highlighted fine playing from the brass sections, especially the tuba!
If there was a “Star Is Born!” moment from this concert it was Alexander’s singing of an arrangement made especially for him by Gary Fry of Robert MacGimsey’s “Sweet Little Jesus Boy.” Alexander, with handheld mic, sang much of this spiritual in a lower register than he normally uses, but at the end his voice rose to a brilliant stratospheric high note, which brought forth a howling ovation from the audience. I hope we will hear more of Alexander’s singing soon again.
Singers of the Youth Chorus delivered an amusing version of Gary Fry’s arrangement of “Christmas Morning,” but from where I sit the jokes could not be understood.
Which brings us to Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride,” a source of contention and deception between Santa Claus and conductor Alltop, lo, these many years. After so much struggle, this year diplomacy won out, and Santa agreed to let Alltop do the “Sleigh Ride” thing. But then, we the people, especially under the age of 10, staged an uprising! Amid howls of “No!,” Alltop gave Santa the baton and the music started. But Alltop, a notable scene stealer, got a good round of applause by dancing the Lindy Hop with Youth Chorus Conductor Anne Marie Morrissette, over on stage left. Maybe next year Santa will show off his moves?
The evening then came to its rousing conclusion with the sing-along, with the older singers of the Youth Chorus sitting on the lip of the stage and the younger singers up on stage.
The C-U Symphony will be soon back again on Feb. 1 for a concert in which violinist Rachel Barton Pine and the orchestra will be heard in the melodious Violin Concerto of Samuel Barber. The next day, Feb. 2, from 2-4:30 p.m. at the Urbana Country Club, the CUSO will honor its 60th anniversary, and Pine with her violin will join in the celebration.