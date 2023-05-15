The Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra ended its 2022-23 season with a gala concert April 22. This concert completed the 10th season of conductor Stephen Alltop as music director. Music lovers in our twin cities have strong reasons to be grateful for Alltop’s energetic leadership, which has brought a blend of masterworks of the standard repertory along with rewarding contemporary works to our concert halls.
Pictorialism was riding high in Foellinger Great Hall at this concert, joining George Gershwin’s evocation of Paris in the 1920s with Modeste Mussorgsky’s musical rendering of his friend Victor Hartmann’s drawings, the latter, at this concert, accompanied by “real” pictures.
Gershwin’s 1928 “An American in Paris” is less heard in the concert hall than on the radio or by recordings. Gershwin’s music captured the frenetic bustle of that city, even going as far as the composer buying a set of Parisian taxi horns, which beep-beep aggressively in the opening sections of this work. As one might expect from Gershwin, there are wonderful tunes in the exciting mix, especially jazzy and blues melodies in the passages suggesting Gershwin’s twinges of homesickness. Gershwin’s impressions are hard edged, having little of the hazy, misty atmosphere of Debussy’s impressionism. Alltop and the orchestra delivered a resounding interpretation of Gershwin’s crowded, and occasionally overscored, piece.
A work by Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson (1932-2004) followed. His Sinfonietta No. 1 attested to his wide-ranging musical experience and skill in a career, mainly in New York and then in Chicago. Two movements were played from the Sinfonietta, of which the second, called “Song Form,” offered an appealing, sweeping melody. The third movement, in Rondo form, was in a lighter mood, with buzzing tremolos, leading to an abrupt ending.
Next, pianist Rochelle Sennet, who performed an intriguing recital the previous week, appeared with the orchestra in Gershwin’s “I Got Rhythm Variations,” a set based on the hit song from Gershwin’s 1930 musical “Girl Crazy.” The variations were written in 1934 when Gershwin was embarking on a tour honoring the 10th anniversary of “Rhapsody in Blue.” Sennet’s reading excelled in the transition from the idiomatic bluesy style of the hit song to the flashy virtuosic qualities of the later passages. For her exciting playing, Sennet was called by strong applause back to the stage.
After intermission came the climax of the concert in the form of a thrilling reading of the Maurice Ravel orchestration of Modeste Mussorgsky’s 1874 piano suite “Pictures at an Exhibition.” This suite, written in memory of Mussorgsky’s friend Victor Hartmann, has movements which bore the titles of Hartmann’s pictures, some of which have survived, some lost.
The program page bore the information that the performance would be accompanied by “a movie presenting a gallery of photos by photographic artists Larry Kanfer and Karyl Wackerlin, produced by Shatterglass Studios.” Gradually, I came to realize that I had seen this presentation before, and after checking, it turned out this film was shown at a Feb. 24, 2012, concert conducted by Stephen Larsen, which I had reviewed.
The many pictures, from many countries, are beautiful, but relatively few are close illustrations of Mussorgsky’s music or Hartmann’s drawings. The pictures were shown at a tempo at which one could barely appreciate their splendor. Although, at times, they set an appropriate mood to match the music, I found that they sometimes were a distraction from the orchestra’s brilliant reading of the Mussorgsky/Ravel score.
The next-to-last movement, “The Hut on Fowl’s Legs,” was a musical description of the Russian witch Baba-Yaga. During this movement, the pictures shown were of the University of Illinois basketball program. The grand finale movement, “The Great Gate of Kiev,” had pictures of mountains and other wonders of nature, and then climaxed with pictures showing familiar scenes of Champaign-Urbana.
During the ovation that followed the music and the movie, Kanfer joined Alltop to acknowledge the audience’s reaction. At this time, Alltop called for a special bow from Robin Kearton, violist, who was retiring after many years of service to the orchestra.
The finesse of the playing of “Pictures at an Exhibition” was strong testimony to the quality of playing maintained during Alltop’s 10 years as music director.