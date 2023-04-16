On March 24, Ian Hobson led the Sinfonia da Camera in a program with a wide stretch of mood and styles, from Frank Bridge’s evoking the death of the beloved of Hamlet, Ophelia to the lighthearted capers of Gilbert and Sullivan’s “Trial by July.”
The title of the program was “English Painters, Poets and Playwrights.” The painter was Thomas Rowlandson, and the reference is to his painting depicting the hustle and bustle of Portsmouth harbor in the early 19th century. This painting inspired William Walton in 1926 to write his “Portsmouth Point” overture.
This piece opens with a big bang, and a jolly theme sets a highly spirited mood that never lets up. Along the music’s merry way, the tune of a jaunty hornpipe adds to the fun. Hobson led the Sinfonia in a head-spinning romp.
The music of Frank Bridge (1879-1941) does not often turn up in American concert programs. Bridge’s popular claim to fame rests in his teaching of Benjamin Britten. His piece at this concert was the 1926 “There is a Willow Grows Aslant a Brook,” which was inspired by the famous speech of Queen Gertrude in Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” in which she describes the death by drowning of the distraught Ophelia.
Bridge created a solemn orchestral style for his account. Wistful solos for oboe, flute and harp, along with tremolo passages for the strings, stand out in Bridge’s restrained and unsentimental portrayal. The leap from Bridge’s quiet grief to Eric Coates’ 1932 “London Suite,” with its propulsive “get-up-and-go” style, drew applause after each of the three movements. The finale, “Knightsbridge (March),” was used for decades as a theme song for the BBC radio program “London Tonight,” and at Coates’ moving conclusion, the audience was explosive.
After intermission came a big change. The Sinfonia was joined by the Lyric Theatre @ Illinois for a semi-staged version of Gilbert and Sullivan’s first important collaboration, “Trial by Jury.” At stage right, Hobson and the Sinfonia members were set up, with most of the players faced away from the audience. On stage left were the solo singers and chorus members, arrayed for a trial.
The performance had many positives. The staging by Dawn Harris evoked much laughter, and there were many pleasing comic moments. However, there were no supertitles, so the words of the singers were lost in the echoing reaches of Foellinger Great Hall.
In appearance, acting and singing, I enjoyed most the bridesmaids and jurors. Angelina, the jilted almost-bride, was, as sung by Mackenzie Taylor, a delight in her distress. Boyd Mackus, a seasoned Savoyard, made the most of his patter song, which was a comic review of his life. Such a patter song was to become a highlight of later G&S operettas.
Steven Burdsall played a strong counsel for the plaintiff, and Shayne Piles as the usher had, for me, the clearest diction. Hugh Davis was suitably forthright as the foreman of the jury. Hector Camacho played the defendant in a very distinctive style. In costume, acting and movement, he was about a century away from the mid-Victorian style of the rest of the cast. Camacho energetically played for laughs, and he got plenty of them.
The plot of this musical skit could have been written on the back of an envelope, with space to spare, but there were delightful sparks of genius which were to come to full flame in G&S’ later triumphs.