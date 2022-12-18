The concert by the University of Illinois Symphony on Nov. 17 was a long one, with five works, of which four of them were novelties to me.
The conductor was Carolyn Watson, who is beginning, this season, her directorship of orchestras at the UI School of Music. Professor Watson is from Australia; her doctoral degree is from the University of Sydney. She is widely experienced in conducting orchestras in Australia, Europe and the U.S. In addition to her activities here, she is principal guest conductor of the Kansas City Chamber Orchestra and music director of the La Porte Symphony Orchestra in Indiana.
Two of the five works on the program were choral, employing the vocal talents of the UI Oratorio Society and the UI Chamber Singers, both directed by Andrew Megill.
The first work was by William Grant Still, an African American composer whose works have been regularly performed in the past, but currently they have enjoyed a strong upsurge in performances. His 1924 tone poem “Darker America” tried to express a large subject, the hopes and sorrows of Black Americans. Calling for many strings, but few brass, Still’s piece started with an overarching theme, followed by a bluesy melody, which leads to an eloquent climax, which is related to passages in Black spiritual style. While Still’s music depicts suffering, his ending expressed optimism.
Vivian Fung’s 2020 composition “Prayer” was next on the program. Fung was awarded her doctoral degree at the Juilliard School in 2002. Her music unites western forms with a blending of Balinese and Javanese gamelan music as well as the folk songs of China. “Prayer” was written in 2020 at a time of crisis in Fung’s life. During the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, she was dealing with an infant child and a looming deadline. Her piece begins with a tone of awe, with lovely marimba sounds. Javanese tones develop into crescendos leading to an emotive outpouring from the strings. A trumpet solo provides a quiet ending.
Jennifer Higdon is one of America’s most celebrated and often performed composers. Her 1999 piece “Blue Cathedral” is justly famous. Her own description promises much: “… I found myself imagining a journey through a glass cathedral in the sky. ... In my mind’s eye, the listener would enter from the back of the sanctuary, floating along the corridor amongst giant pillars, moving in a contemplative stance.” Happily, this piece does indeed create a mood of ecstatic contemplation. One can see why it has enchanted so many audiences. In the above three pieces, the UI Symphony performed at a very high level, under the assured and inspiring control of conductor Watson.
The second half of the concert began with the singers of the Oratorio Society and the Chamber Singers joining the orchestra in Igor Stravinsky’s masterful “Symphony of Psalms.” The choruses, expertly trained by Megill, were skillfully conducted by Watson in Stravinsky’s settings of passages from Psalms 38, 39 and 150. Stravinsky’s unusual instrumentation, no upper strings and two pianos added to my pleasure at this live performance. The work is full of those rhythmic shifts which are the composer’s trademark. My favorite section is the final, repeated “Laudate” with a climactic shift from minor to major key.
Stravinsky’s masterpiece was a hard act to follow, but John Peterson’ s 2004 “Shadows and Light” well succeeded in creating a strong impact. Johnson’s work had high ambitions, using a general form resembling a Catholic Requiem Mass. A central episode, employing paraphrases from the writings of Jun’ichiro Tanazaki, developed a symbolic counterpoint of shadow and light. A final section had musical settings of passages from the Rev. Martin Luther King, pointing toward a triumph of light. Soloist Anika De Long, soprano, and Simon Raphael Tiffin made an admirable contribution to the Johnson work. With fine singing from the choruses and playing by the orchestra, all this led to a final note of hope in a concert exploring the depths and heights of human experience.