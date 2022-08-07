The musical events of this year’s Summer Piano Institute reached a climax on Friday, July 29, and Saturday, July 30.
On July 29, in Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, the Faculty Concerto Concert took place with University of Illinois Professor of Piano Timothy Ehlen and South Korean pianist Hie-Yon Choi as soloists.
Ian Hobson led the Sinfonia da Camera.
The Student Concerto Concert followed on July 30 in Smith Memorial Hall.
The Friday concert began with a musical souvenir of Felix Mendelssohn’s visit to Scotland in 1829.
He ventured out to the Hebridean island of Staffa, where he saw, on the island’s coast, the famous “Fingal’s Cave.”
The resulting overture, bearing that name, is an atmospheric and somber rendering of this “romantic” location.
Hobson led the lower stings in the gloomy beginning, and the martial echoing fanfares were well-realized by the Sinfonia’s horns and trumpets.
The second work was the “Piano Concerto in One Movement” by African American composer Florence Price, who lived from 1887-1953.
Price achieved some fame in the 1930s as a pioneer writer of symphonies for someone of her race and gender.
But after her death, her works seemed to have been largely forgotten.
However, in recent years, her reputation has taken a meteoric upsurge.
Her music is now frequently played on the radio, and it also frequently appears on concert programs.
Her first and third symphonies have been recorded by the Philadelphia Orchestra, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin.
Ehlen, a familiar performer to Champaign-Urbana audiences, gave an insightful and idiomatic performance of this work, which emerged as an attractive, tuneful score.
In its 18 minutes, this work has many dramatic episodes, which contrast with quiet lyric meditations.
The score is above all American, with an African American tang to its rhythms and melodies.
The single movement of this work has three distinct sections, and at the end of the opening fast and extrovert part, the music just stops for a moment.
The slow movement, in which the piano plays for stretches without accompaniment, has melodies which evoke the vocal style of African American spirituals.
The lively, dance-filled finale, which reminded me of Louis Moreau Gottschalk, introduces the rhythms of the juba, a foot-tapping, hand-clapping folk dance which originated in the time of slavery.
After an engaging performance by soloist Ehlen, supported by lively playing by the Sinfonia members led by Hobson, Price’s explosive ending elicited stormy applause from the audience.
South Korean pianist Choi, the soloist in Johannes Brahms’ “Piano Concerto No. 1,” is a member of the piano faculty at Seoul National University.
A highlight of her career was her 2005 performances of all 32 of Beethoven’s piano sonatas.
At this concert, she gave an intensely dramatic reading of the Brahms concerto.
This work is a steep mountain to climb.
Its opening orchestral introduction declares boldly, “Here is a serious and important composer.”
In the first movement’s stretches of storm and stress, pianist Choi was able to match the vigorous playing of the Sinfonia players.
In contrast, she played, with soul-bearing intensity, some of Brahms’ more inwardly passages, which presaged the intimacy of his later “Intermezzi.”
After this opening, epic movement, which apparently staggered Brahms’ audiences at the work’s first playing, pianist Choi and the woodwinds and the strings of the Sinfonia wove lovely melodic strains with lulling effect.
The sprightly finale, with its
hint of Gypsy rhythms, offered charming exchanges between Choi at the piano and the Sinfonia, led by Hobson.
This refreshing music seemed to be Brahms’ kindly gift to those of us who had attended to Brahms’ earlier prophetic utterances.
The enthusiastic audience recalled Choi and Hobson for repeated bows, ending this highly enjoyable concert.
Next Sunday’s review will report on the Student Concerto Concert, in which four talented young pianists matched fingers with Frédéric Chopin, Sergei Prokofiev, Maurice Ravel and Franz Liszt.