A surprise awaited music lovers who attended the concert by the Fauré Quartett on March 22, in Krannert’s Foellinger Great Hall, in that the four players in this ensemble are Germans. They are Dirk Mommertz, piano; Erika Geldsetzer, violin; Sacha Frömbling, viola; and Konstantin Heidrich, cello.
Their adoption of the name of Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924), renowned composer and greatest master of the French mélodie, came from these players first meeting at a conference in Karlsruhe, Germany, commemorating the 150th anniversary of Fauré’s birth.
To someone more alert than me, the word “quartett” should have suggested German origins. The French word for a quartet of classical instrumentalists is “quatuor.”
Whether French or German, these players perform Austrian, French and Russian music with accomplished mastery.
In speaking about the sad situation in Ukraine, cellist Heidrich marveled that they were playing Russian music, with German players, with a French name, to an American audience. Music indeed melts boundaries.
The first work on the program was a surviving movement from a Piano Quartet in A Minor by the youthful Gustav Mahler.
This melodious, Brahmsian piece, composed in Mahler’s student years in Vienna, projected impassioned emotion on a small scale, which Mahler was to make his trademark in his later monumental symphonies.
The Fauré Quartett gave it a heartfelt reading.
The second work was a case of Fauré playing Fauré, in this instance, his Piano Quartet in C Minor.
Faure, in my opinion, was a composer who refused to shout, never mind to scream. To some, this can seem a limitation, but one can grow tired of musical blood baths and turn instead to Fauré’s more serene beauty.
This 1879 Piano Quartet is supposed to be part of Fauré’s emotional recovery from a failed love affair. And so in such works as the C Minor Quartet there are depths of strong emotions.
From the opening movement to the finale, the level of Fauré’s invention remains high, and one can see why it affected the novelist Marcel Proust as a strong intoxicant.
The Fauré Quartett played it with idiomatic tenderness and received strong applause at its resounding conclusion.
When I saw that Modest Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition” was to end the program, I wondered in what form.
This most famous work began as a solo piano suite, but it became an orchestral showpiece after Maurice Ravel’s splendid 1922 transcription. Perhaps a version for three string players and a piano would be something of a stunt.
As it turned out, this version by the quartett’s pianist, Dirk Mommertz, had the merit of clarifying lines of Mussorgsky’s score more than in the full orchestral version.
In Mommertz’s arrangement, the piano did the heavy lifting in furnishing a firm harmonic bass, while the stringed instruments more vividly evolved the brighter images of “Tuilleries” and “Market at Limoges” sections.
Playing such a colorful and dense score made the four players go their separate ways, but when they came to the resounding passages of “The Great Gate of Kiev,” they began once more to sound like a piano quartet, but one using rocket fuel.
Who could have guessed that four players could produce such a magnificent surge of sound?
This finale, depicting artist Victor Hartmann’s design for a monumental, but never built, Kiev gate, celebrating a Russian Czar, suggested all sorts of ironic subtexts.
Anyway, at the end of this suite, the audience burst into excited applause, and Mike Ross, director of Krannert Center, leaped from his front-row seat and waved his arms up and down, in a way you see at Green Bay Packers games, to “get the fans into the game.”
As encore, the Fauré group played tenderly an instrumental version of that master’s famous song, “Après un Rêve,” (“After a dream…”), his setting of an anonymous Italian song, which ends with the words “Return, return in radiance,/Return, O mysterious night.”