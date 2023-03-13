“Veni, vidi, vici” (“I came, I saw, I conquered”) wrote Caesar. And that about summed up the superstar Chinese pianist Lang Lang’s concert on March 3. The audience adored Lang Lang; an ovation broke out even before he sat at the keyboard, and after everything he played, and, at the end, it was obvious that they wanted more. Concert agencies and directors of arts centers love Lang Lang, too. In lean post-COVID-19 years for classical music, he fills halls to the rafters, and his audiences are mostly young.
For Chinese folks, and especially the young, Lang Lang has iconic status. “One of us” has made it big, and others should be happy that someone still loves classical music.
The only group that has not hopped on the bandwagon is the music critics’ fraternity. The most common critical reaction to his playing is that he tends to exaggerate. Slow music is played too slow, and fast music is played faster than anyone else.
Lang Lang’s latest project was to record J. S. Bach’s famous “Goldberg Variations” in September 2020 for Deutsche Grammophon, and then to take the “Goldberg” on the road with a series of performances. The general critical reaction to his playing of the “Goldberg” is that Lang Lang was born to play Rachmaninoff, whose music invites emotional display, but not Bach, whose music resists the heart-on-the-sleeve approach.
Playing the “Goldberg Variations” is for Lang Lang a declaration of his seriousness as an artist. The introductory aria and 30 variations, plus final repeat of the aria that makes up the “Goldberg,” lasts about 40 minutes, without repeats. Played with all the repeats, “Variations” can last up to almost an hour and a half, and that is what Lang Lang played in Foellinger Great Hall on March 3.
Make no mistake about it, Lang Lang possesses an astounding facility at the keyboard. In the more brilliant of the Bach variations, Lang Lang can produce a dazzling flood of notes. He can also get away with daring transitions that go from a whisper to a thunder stroke. At the other end of the tempo scale, Lang Lang played the opening aria of “Goldberg” as if every phrase was fondled and then reluctantly let go. His playing of Variation 25, which is one of the few variations to have a tempo indication, “adagio,” he played so slowly that it seemed never to end, and by that time, he was one hour and 15 minutes into the piece as a whole.
For much of the evening, my word for the audience’s reaction would be “rapt.” But after an hour of “Goldberg,” people near me began to text on their phones.
The High Priests of classical music scorn the idea that some famous classical pieces might just be too long. Well, call me a low brow, but it has been my experience that audiences can experience audial fatigue, and even for the composer’s admirers, 90 minutes of unbroken Bach can be too long. (Glenn Gould’s historic 1955 recording of “Goldberg,” with some repeats, ran for 38 minutes, 34 seconds. A later Gould recording with more repeats ran about 13 minutes longer.)
The evening began with a beautifully played 1839 “Arabesque,” Op. 18, by Robert Schumann. This was music that welcomes a degree of pulling and stretching, and Lang Lang applied rubato with taste.
After a tumultuous reception to “Goldberg,” Lang Lang, after a brief battle with the microphone, told us, among other things, that the piano was out of tune. And, indeed, there were slower passages in “Goldberg” in which a note or two of the Steinway grand did seem watery.
Lang Lang also told us it was his father’s 70th birthday, and then he played and we sang “Happy Birthday.” He then announced, as encore, a Chinese folk song, “Jasmin Flower,” which he played beautifully, in an opulent version, arranged by Schindler. This elicited the last round of cheering and wild applause. It all seemed that forecasts of the death of classical music were a tad premature.