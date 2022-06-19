Before COVID-19, one highlight of the month of June was the Illinois Summer Harp Class, run by Professor of harp Anne Yeung at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Well, with this spring’s return to something near normal, I was able to take in two concerts of this year’s harp class in the UI Music School auditorium.
At the June 9 concert, I heard harpist Noël Wan, who earned her master’s and doctoral degrees at UIUC. Currently, she is starting a teaching job at Florida State University.
Wan started her program with “Ode to the Harp,” a 2018 piece by Sergiu Natra, an Israeli-Romanian composer well known in Israel for his many compositions and especially famous for his harp pieces.
“Ode to the Harp” was a powerful, dramatic work that called from Wan a display of technical resources in various aspects of playing the harp.
Natra’s alternating dramatic contrasts were impressive, but after some hints of a coda to the piece, there came more music, then more.
French musician André Caplet, in his 1924 “Two Divertissements,” gave Wan the chance to contrast vividly the French style to the more guitar-like Spanish style of harp playing.
A harp transcription of Franz Liszt’s “Un Sospiro “ (“A Sigh”) was a welcome relaxation, with its rippling accompaniment to Liszt’s plaintive melody.
After a pause, Wan played the young composer Ari Schwartz’s 2021 work called “Self.” Schwartz said of the work that it was not just for an audience’s entertainment,” ... but as a form of meditation for the harpist. It aims to achieve a oneness between harpist and harp, the formation of a single musical entity.”
This work, through Wan’s vivid playing, built up to a climactic intensity by a fast repetition of phrases, highlighted with an alternation of notes from the top to the bottom of the harp’s strings.
Manuel de Falla’s “Spanish Dance No. 1 from ‘La Vida Breve’” was a thrilling end to Wan’s recital.
Wan will be a contestant at the USA International Harp Competition, beginning June 29.
This listener wishes her well; her technical skills sound honed to a high degree of excellence.
On June 10, I heard the recital of Reneé Murphy, who has played frequently at past Illinois Harp Classes, and she is now a third-year student at The Juilliard School. Her teacher is famous harpist Nancy Allen.
Among Murphy’s opening pieces was a delightful rendition of Claude Debussy’s “Girl with the Flaxen Hair.”
This was followed by “Impromptu” by Reinhold Glière, which featured grand romantic gestures. Ryohei Hirose’s “Elegia,” in contrast to Glière, was rather modern in its dissonant clashes of small phrases, ending with fierce jumbles of notes and a closing enigmatic phrase.
Classical proportions were reaffirmed as Murphy played Jean-Michel Damase’s “Sicilienne variée.”
This piece began with a simple folk-like melody, and the later development of that melody showed Murphy’s fine handling of the piece’s changes of speed and sound dynamics.
The climax of Murphy’s recital was a family performance of Ryota Ishikawa’s “Trumpet Love Letter.”
Renée’s mother, Haruko, played the piano, and she had arranged this piece. Otis Murphy, Renée’s father, played the saxophone part. (He is a professor of the saxophone.) Renée’s brother, Ethan, played the cello, and her sister, Faith, played the flute. Ishikawa’s touching, lyrical melody was passed around through the instruments of the various family players, and this brief work ended with a warm display of familial harmony.
One often hears the statement, “The performer came from a musical family.”
With Renée Murphy, we had an aural and visual demonstration of just how musical the Murphys are!