On Tuesday, the University of Illinois Philharmonia Orchestra offered a very enjoyable concert of orchestral music in Foellinger Great Hall.
The Philharmonia is an ensemble which offers to the non-music major an opportunity to maintain and develop their instrumental skills through performing in a symphonic orchestra.
Director of the Philharmonic, Stephen Fairbanks, mentioned in his remarks from the stage that the current players in the Philharmonia represented 34 different majors across the university’s student body.
The opening work, Gioachino Rossini’s famous overture to his opera seria “Semiramide,” was conducted by the Philharmonia’s assistant director, Nathan Sawyer.
Sawyer is currently pursuing a doctoral degree at UIUC in orchestral conducting.
Along with his work with the Philharmonia, he is also currently assistant conductor of the Champaign-Urbana Symphony, under Stephen Alltop, and assistant conductor of the UIUC Illini Strings.
Saywer led the orchestra in a crisp and dynamic reading of the Rossini Overture.
The four irresistible crescendos were delivered with forceful effect by the players, and the horns were especially delightful in the sononous quartet in the piece’s introduction.
Director Fairbanks came to the UIUC School of Music in 2018 as a strings specialist.
He gained his graduate degrees at Cambridge University in Britain, where he led the Cambridge University Philharmonic Orchestra.
He has led the UI Philharmonia since hast October.
Fairbanks conducted the rest of the program, starting with the Concert Overture No. 1 in E Minor by Louise Farrenc (1804-1875).
Farrenc was one of the outstanding women musicians in 19th-century France.
She served for decades as professor of the piano at the Paris Conservatory.
Most of her compositions are for the piano or for chamber ensembles.
This Concert Overture in E flat, an early orchestral effort, begins slowly, but it builds up to a rousing conclusion.
Along the way, a series of graceful lyrical melodies are skillfully treated to symphonic development.
Fairbanks is to be commended for bringing this pleasurable work to a contemporary audience.
In the six movements of the Suite No. 1 from George Bizet’s masterpiece “Carmen,” individual players were given the chance to shine.
In the “Aragonaise” movement, the oboist and flutist did fine work.
The loveliest movement for me was the “Intermezzo” with excellent playing from the two harpists, the flutist and the clarinetist.
In “Les Dragons d’Alcala,” the bassoon stood out with accompaniment from the drums.
And all excelled in the vibrant playing of the famous Toréador melody which ended the Suite.
After intermission, Fairbanks led the Philharmonia in a sparkling reading of Felix Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 4 in A Major, his “Italian” Symphony.
In 1830-’31, Mendelssohn, at the age of 21, launched upon a “grand tour” of Italy.
Clearly, every prospect pleased, as it had done so for Mendelssohn’s famous mentor, the poet Goethe in his 1786-1788 Italian journey.
In the first movement, Fairbanks maintained the interaction of various groups of the orchestra with a skillful blending through Mendelssohn’s contrapuntal developments.
In the second movement, the delightful counter melody served as emotional foil to the rather severe opening.
In the third movement, the horn calls in the trio section recalled for me the elfin sounds of the composer’s earlier masterpiece, the Overture to Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
If the two middle movements of this work are a bit restrained for as volatile a place as Italy, the finale was a veritable Italian bacchanalia.
Mendelssohn gave it the title “Saltarello,” a leaping dance, and the music does just that.
Fairbanks skillfully led the ensemble through the varying tempo changes in this finale, leading up to a dramatic finish.
Fairbanks and the Philharmonia players deserve high praise for the youthful vitality of this concert and accomplished playing of these student musicians.