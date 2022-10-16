On Oct. 8, the Jupiter Quartet played a concert of varied works: an early work by Charles Ives, a 1994 quartet by Jamaican composer Eleanor Alberga and Felix Mendelssohn’s Quartet in F, op. 80, his last completed chamber composition, written in memory of his beloved sister, Fanny.
The Jupiter Quartet members, Nelson Lee on violin, Meg Freivogel on violin, Liz Freivogel on viola and Daniel McDonough on cello, are celebrating a decade-long stay as the artists-in-residence and faculty members here at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
It says a lot about a concert of string quartet music when the most soothing music of the evening was written by America’s pioneering musical rebel Ives. But Ives’ Quartet No. 1, from his years at Yale College, is full of hymn tunes, and although Ives transformed them into some Ivesian melodic collisions, the prevailing mood of his Quartet No. 1 was evangelically suitable for New Haven’s Center Church on the Green, where Ives played the organ in the 1890s.
The first movement, a fugue written for Ives’ music Professor Horatio Parker, manipulates the hymns “From Greenland’s Icy Mountains” and “All Hail the Pow’r of Jesus’ Name” in an eloquent counterpoint exercise. The third, song-like movement used the hymn, “Come, Thou Font of Every Blessing.” The Jupiter Quartet’s playing brought out Ives’ inventive treatment of his material, and in the finale, the Jupiters drove the hymn tune “Stand Up, Stand Up for Jesus” to a rousing conclusion, befitting the subtitle of the work, “From the Salvation Army.”
Alberga, the composer of the second work, was born in Jamaica in 1949. She studied music in London and has been active in British musical life for many years as a concert pianist. She stopped her performing career in 2001 to concentrate on composition. The Jupiter Quartet played her String Quartet No. 2, written in 1994. This quartet, in one movement of 15 minutes length, is held together by the repetition of a strong rhythmic figure, and the liveliness of the work’s changing tempos suggests her Jamaican heritage. The Jupiter players showed great skill in negotiating the piece’s hard-edged phrases, mated with brief lyrical passages. Tremolo sections led through final crescendos to a decisive finish, which evoked cries and whoops from some in the audience.
Mendelssohn led a happy and productive life. Mentored by the great poet Goethe, he traveled widely and gave evidence of phenomenal musical skills while still in his teens. The usual tenor of his music is rhythmical vitality and melodic refinement. But the String Quartet in F minor, op. 80, his last completed piece of chamber music, showed another side of Mendelssohn’s work. His beloved older sister, Fanny, died in May 1847 at the age of 41. Felix collapsed in grief and could not attend her funeral. Not until September was he able to complete his F Minor Quartet, which he subtitled “Requiem for Fanny.”
The tremolo opening of the first movement of this quartet leaves no doubt of the somber tone of the work. The second, Scherzo, movement, usually lighthearted in a Mendelssohn work, was here a rough and tumble piece, showing Beethoven’s influence, and its middle, trio, section lurched back and forth at low pitches. The third movement opened with a sad, wistful melody, later challenged by a hesitant forceful statement. The finale began with a rumbling passage from the cello, which was matched by strong musical gestures from the other players. The Jupiter Quartet excelled in this music throughout, and at its strongly determined end, there was a wave of appreciation from the enthusiastic audience. Little did Mendelssohn know that this work also was his own requiem. Two months after its completion, he died at the age of 38.
On Nov. 29, the Jupiter Quartet will be joined by the Chicago Symphony assistant principal cellist Kenneth Olsen in Franz Schubert’s great Cello Quintet in C Major, D. 956. Also on the program will be Johannes Brahms’ String Quartet, Op. 51, No. 1.