The Jupiter String Quartet ended its season May 2 at Krannert Center’s Foellinger Great Hall with what might be called an expanded chamber-music concert. Why? Because the four members of the Jupiter group were joined by an ensemble of 10 strings called the East Coast Chamber Orchestra.
This East Coast group now has completed 21 seasons, and among its members are J. Freivogel on violin and Rachel Freivogel on cello, evidently siblings of Meg and Liz Freivogel, well-known members of the Jupiter quartet.
The evening opened with music by Adolphus Hailstork (b. 1941). His 1992 work “Sonata da Chiesa” (“Sonata for the Church”) invokes comparisons with works by such Baroque composers as Archangelo Corelli.
Among the seven movements of the Hailstork work, the second, “O Great Mystery,” featured lush string playing over pizzicati notes; then dance-like rhythms in “Jubilation”; solemn, lovely sounds in “O Lamb of God”; and rich harmonies in “Exaltation,” which led to an expansive finish.
For the next work, Jessie Montgomery (b. 1981) offered a lengthy description of her work “Banner.” She saw it as a sequel to her previous work, “Anthem,” written in tribute to former President Barack Obama after his election.
“Banner” was written
in 2014 as a tribute on the 200th anniversary of the composition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Montgomery wrote, “The structure is loosely based on traditional marching-band form,” and in the finale, “a variety of other cultural anthems and American folk songs … interact to form various textures in the finale section.”
I would describe this piece as slightly strident, astringent, with old-time fiddling and with a dirge-like section. There was tapping on the instruments as well as foot-stamping of the players, and a wild finish. I thought I heard a few ghostly references to the National Anthem at the bass end of the orchestral spectrum.
I listened to this work a second time, on YouTube, as played by the Los Angeles Philharmonic string players, conducted by Gustavo Dudamel, and, yes, I think I did hear echoes of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” but if I had not read any program notes on this work, I doubt that I would have noticed any resemblance.
In sum, this piece had many brilliant stretches and gives an impression of enormous, explosive energy, and the East Coast chamber’s and Jupiter quartet’s enthusiastic performance was greeted with cheers.
The second half of the program was devoted to one of Franz Schubert’s chamber masterworks, the 1824 Quartet No. 14 in D minor, “Death and the Maiden.” This great work inspired Gustav Mahler to arrange a version for string orchestra. This version was published in 1984. The lineup of the two groups consisted of four first violins, three second violins, three violas, three cellos and one bass. With this number of players, the louder portions of this work could indeed reach orchestral levels, and, on the whole, these ensembles gave a highly dramatic and empathic reading of this magnificent work.
The most famous section of the original quartet was the second movement series of variations on the Schubert song “Death and the Maiden.”
In this version, the sound level went from a quiet, ethereal opening to the thundering, galloping drama of the third variation.
The expansive scherzo and final movements maintained a high level of excitement, and at the work’s end, there were whoops of enthusiasm. And so, the Jupiters ended another successful year in residence here at the University of Illinois.