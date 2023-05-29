Pianist Esther Lee gave an exciting and challenging recital at the last Sunday Salon concert April 23 at Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.
Ms. Lee was the 2023 winner of the Krannert Center Debut Artist Competition. Lee comes from South Korea, where she has won many competitions and honors. A graduate of Hanyang University in Seoul, she earned her master’s degree in music at Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind. She is currently pursuing a doctorate in musical arts at the University of Illinois, studying with Professor Rochelle Sennet.
Lee offered an unusual program. The first half consisted of two complex contemporary pieces, with a work by Johann Sebastian Bach in between. The program concluded with a monumental work of Johannes Brahms, a composer whose shorter works are the more usual favorites with recitalists.
The first modern work was the 1994 composition “‘Desperate Measures’ Paganini Variations” by Chicago-born Robert Muczynski (1929-2010), who used as his theme the famous 24 Caprices of the Italian violin virtuoso Niccolò Paganini. Muczynski was following in the footsteps of Rachmaninoff and others in choosing this Paganini Caprice for a set of variations.
Lee showed early on in this piece that she possessed a mastery of piano technique. These Muczynski variations created an atmosphere of rough humor, with wild contrasts and disjoined phrases, with Lee showing admirable control of the music’s moods and velocity.
With a complete change of mood, the J.S. Bach “Chromatic Fantasia and Fugue in D minor,” BWV 903, revealed Lee’s skills in her playing of Bach’s imaginative ornamentation of each phrase, and as the work went on to the concluding Fugue, I enjoyed hearing Lee’s brilliance in the right-hand part, soberly supported by the firm left-hand part.
The next work was by Carl Vine, born in 1954, who is one of Australia’s best-known composers. From this, my first hearing of this music, I would say that Vine composes with broad, strong strokes. His 1990 Piano Sonata No. 1 begins with a relaxing unfolding of the material, with crowded muted murmurs, leading to brilliant scales. The second movement features rapid, rumbling phrases, quiet modal clusters, and what seems to me Debussy-like moments, before the music dies away. Lee showed a truly adventurous spirit in this work.
Brahms displayed, early in his career, a marked reluctance to jump into symphony writing, but in his piano music, he certainly tried to show his mastery of the monumental style. To conclude her recital, Lee played Brahms’s Sonata No. 3 in F minor, a work with five movements, one more than the usual four. Lee began with gusto the grand opening of the first movement, in which she excelled shifting from the movement’s heroic to lyric passages.
Brahms inscribed over the score of the second movement a brief poem by Otto Inkermann, in which two lovers on a moonlit night “mingle their sighs/And commune in happiness together.” This music was composed by the 20-year-old Brahms at a time when he had especially tender feelings for Clara Schumann, and Lee displayed appropriately lovely legato playing in the singable phrasing of this delicate movement.
Later on, the finale was a triumph for Lee, with leaping phrasing, a triumphal march, which led to a stirring conclusion. The audience quickly arose and showed their appreciation for this highly talented young pianist. When Lee returned to the stage, she emotionally expressed her thanks to her teacher, Sennet.