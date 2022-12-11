The Sinfonia da Camera, led by Ian Hobson, gave a concert on Nov. 12 in Foellinger Great Hall, featuring a demanding yet compelling Piano Concerto by George Walker, with University of Illinois Professor Rochelle Sennet at the keyboard.
The concert opened with Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Capriccio Espagnole,” his homage to the infectious rhythms of Spain, that land which has inspired so many foreign composers. This score is a masterful demonstration of Rimsky’s feel for orchestral color. It also has some surprises in its organization; the opening Alborada is repeated, with instrumental changes, after a set of variations, and it turns up at the end for a final bow. The Sinfonia horns stood out at the beginning, concertmaster Michael Barta excelled in the violin solos, and the whole work offered many other players chances to shine.
The Piano Concerto which followed was the work of African- American pianist and composer George Walker (1922-2018), who had a distinguished career, and his music deserves a wider hearing. He studied at the Curtis Institute with Rudolph Serkin and in France with Nadia Boulanger. He was the first Black composer to win the Pulitzer Prize, in 1996, for a work called “Lilacs for Voice and Orchestra,” commissioned by the Boston Symphony Orchestra and conducted by Seiji Ozawa.
At this concert, Walker’s Piano Concerto, which was composed in 1975 and revised in 1996, was performed by pianist Sennet and conductor Hobson, who have recorded this work in 2012, with the Sinfonia Varsovia on the Albany label. Hobson has also led that orchestra in a series of CDs devoted to Walker’s music, also on the Albany label.
This performance was my first hearing of this Concerto, and I was impressed by the composer’s uncompromising integrity. Walker said he was following “the classical concept of having a single instrument opposing a greater force — in this case, a more powerful orchestra than has been usually employed — is obvious in the first two movements of my concerto.” So, conflict and struggle drives much of this work.
Pianist Sennet’s devotion to this piece showed in her brilliant performance. She attacked Walker’s complex piano writing with gusto, and the Sinfonia under Hobson matched the strengths of her playing with enthusiastic contrast. After a somewhat unrelenting assault in the first movement, some lyrical relief was offered in the slow movement in Walker’s memorial homage to “Duke” Ellington, who died in 1974. Sennet played with restrained solemnity Walker’s slowed down quotation of Ellington’s famous “Solitude.” In the finale, amid outbursts from the brass, Sennet’s piano, playing active rhythms, urged this work to its final raucous affirmation. Sennet’s performance and the fine playing of the Sinfonia, with strong leadership from Hobson, received stormy applause. (Note: The opening movement of this Concerto, with Sennet and Hobson and the Sinfonia Varsovia, can be heard on Youtube.)
The second half for this concert was devoted to Antonin Dvorak’s Seventh Symphony, an 1884 work, composed when Dvorak was much influenced by the music of Johannes Brahms. Clearly, Dvorak was trying to compose something grander, more stern than the easygoing Bohemian-flavored earlier symphonies. But whether this work was conceived with a frown, Dvorak could not compose without a smile, and especially in the slow movement and the Scherzo, there were lovely melodic passages, which were performed with charm and delicacy by the Sinfonia woodwinds, strings and brass. On the whole, it was a satisfying performance and culmination to a well-balanced evening.
In the new year, on Jan. 28, the Sinfonia da Camera will return to Foellinger Great Hall with Hobson conducting Beethoven’s Sixth (“Pastoral”) Symphony, and cellist Ko Iwasaki will join the orchestra in Dvorak’s Cello Concerto.