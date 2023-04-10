The concert by the University of Illinois Symphony on March 23 in Foellinger Great Hall offered a panorama of mostly recent compositions by composers who try to amalgamate diverse folk traditions into music for the concert hall.
Of the five works on the program, Carlos Chavez’s 1935 “Sinfonia India” seemed to be music of a much older generation, and Peter Sculthorpe’s 1988 “Kakadu” belonged just within what we call “contemporary” music. The other three compositions date after 2000. Of these five pieces, I was only familiar with “Sinfonia India,” so four pieces, new to me, using exotic materials, offered a special challenge. Indeed, it must have posed quite a challenge to the student orchestra, all of who did an excellent job, led by their dynamic conductor, Carolyn Watson, in giving exciting and compelling performances of this frequently complex music.
A trailblazing work in Mexican music, Chavez’s “Sinfonia India,” in its relatively short, one movement span, offered a field day for the percussionists. Chavez followed fairly traditional patterns in manipulating two different Mexican folk melodies. At times, one hears the influence of Igor Stravinsky’s “Rite of Spring” in the wall of sound the composer erected.
The composer of the second piece, Valerie Coleman, is a well-known flutist. Her piece “Umoja” (“unity” in Swahili) was intended to celebrate the first day of Kwanzaa. Of all the pieces in the concert, “Umoja” was the most gentle. With lyrical themes for the flutes and glistening textures from which chorale-like melodies emerge, Coleman worked her material to an impressive climax.
Huang Ruo’s 2012 “Folk Songs for Orchestra” was a large-scale work which drew inspiration, in Ruo’s words, “from Chinese ancient and folk music, Western avant-garde, rock and jazz.” Ruo has also said that he does not quote his Chinese folk themes verbatim. Indeed, the only section which sounded Chinese to my ears was “Little Blue Flower,” which featured a lovely extended solo, played by the orchestra’s concert master, Haley Schricker. The suite ended with a rousing section entitled “Girl from Da Ban City,” in which bells, brass and tapping strokes brought the suite to a dynamic end. Afterward, there was strong applause for violinist Schricker.
Peter Sculthorpe was born in Tasmania in 1929 and died in 2014. His 1988 work “Kakadu” was inspired by the landscape at Kakadu National Park in northern Australia, and the melodic material in “Kakadu” was suggested by the contours of rhythms of Aboriginal chant. The special feature of this performance was the solo playing of William Barton on the didgeridoo, a long wooden Aboriginal instrument. Sculthorpe’s notes for “Kakadu” did not mention the didgeridoo. From a note in Wikipedia, I learned that the use of the didgeridoo in this work was optional.
According to Wikipedia, “The didgeridoo is a wind instrument, played with vibrating lips to produce a continuous drone, while using a special breathing technique called circular breathing.” Barton is known as the leading soloist on this instrument in classical music. In “Kakadu,” Barton made unique but compelling sounds on his instruments (He used two of varying sizes). This piece has impressive waves of sound, but I must admit that at times I could not tell whether Mr. Barton was playing or not. A striking English horn solo at the center of the piece was memorably played by Natalie Myers, one of the student players. Audience reaction to Barton’s playing was quite enthusiastic.
In the concluding work, Gabriela Lena Frank’s 2003 “Three Latin American Dances” brought us back to the sound world of the “Sinfonia India” in its profusion of percussion patterns. In the second movement, “Highland Harawi,” the rhythm of the sticks stood out. In the finale, “The Mestizo Waltz,” with trumpets blaring and percussion in full cry, this lively evening was brought to a celebratory end. During the applause, conductor Watson called upon each group of the orchestra for well-deserved bows.