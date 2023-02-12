John Frayne | New UI faculty members make their community debut
On Feb. 5, two young University of Illinois School of Music faculty members, recent arrivals in our community, gave an enjoyable chamber music concert.
They were Salley Koo, violinist, and Denise Djokic, cellist, and they performed in the Smith Music Room, a lovely mini-hall on an upper story of Smith Music Hall.
The audience was so large that extra seats were brought in.
The opening work was Johann Sebastian Bach’s Sonata for Violin and Piano, BWV 1016.
Koo, has performed widely in a large variety of compositions.
She is originally from Chicago, and she earned her Master of Music degree from Yale School of Music and Doctor of Music degree from Stony Brook University.
She is dividing her time between Urbana and Brooklyn, New York City, N.Y.
The pianist in this Bach work was Alexander Solomon, who has earned graduate degrees in music from the Yale School of Music as well as gaining a law degree from Stanford University.
Right now, he is a U.S. prosecutor in New York.
This duo gave a lively and lyrical reading of the Bach Sonata, which was in the usual four-movement Baroque pattern, slow, fast, slow, fast.
Koo produced a clear, bright, singing tone from her violin, and Solomon impressively managed the complex counterpoint lines in the piano part.
The next piece was by the Korean-born American composer Texu Kim.
The title of this 2018 work, “Pali!-Pali!!”, could be translated by the words “Chop-Chop” in English.
For Koreans, it typifies a hardworking efficiency which has led (in the South) to economic success.
Kim likes to write music inspired by everyday experiences. “Pali!-Pali!!” describes Kim’s own experience of having to produce a piece of music against a very pressing deadline.
In this piece, Koo was joined by cellist Denise Djokic, who is in her first year teaching the cello in the UI School of Music.
Djokic enjoys cross-disciplinary work and has recently worked with choreographer Donald Byrd in his work “Love.”
Djokic studied at the Cleveland Institute of Music and at the New England Conservatory of Music.
Kim’s piece began with grinding, whining phrases which suggested the creative juices slowly getting into gear.
These laborious tones reminded me of the locomotive wheels slowly turning in Arthur Honegger’s piece, “Pacific 231.”
As Kim’s music warmed up, Koo’s violin traced light patterns, while Djokic’s cello moaned with deep, rich tones.
When up to high speed, Kim’s efforts seemed to reach victory, but there is a relapse back to slow effort followed by a quick tempo end.
This work received strong applause.
It would be interesting to hear the piece Kim was racing to finish!
“Dhipli Zyia,” by the Greek composer Iannis Xenakis (1922-2001), was written in 1951 and is quite different from Xenakis’ later, more famous, experimental works.
My search for a translation of the title came up with “a band of two folk-musicians.”
Koo’s violin and Djokic’s cello gave a strong rendering of the Bartok-like folk-inspired rhythmic phrases, and among Xenakis’s early influences, I heard some echoes of Stravinsky’s “Soldier’s Tale.”
This pungent piece ended with an eerie phrase.
After a pause, Koo, Djokic and Solomon joined together for Robert Schumann’s Piano Trio No. 1.
This work was begun on Schumann’s 37th birthday, on June 8, 1847, and he rushed through its composition in a joyous mood.
In their performance, this trio produced some lovely combinations of melody and harmony in Schumann’s romantic vein.
Although not one of Schumann’s more famous works for piano and strings, this piece has flashes of genius and lyrical moments which match those in “Kinderszenen” or “Carnaval.”
In the confident finale, the young players worked through stages of emotional struggle to a heroic end.
With resounding applause, the audience arose to express their pleasure as well as to bid a warm welcome to these recent arrivals.
