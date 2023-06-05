Six highly talented instrumentalists from the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center (New York) came to Foellinger Great Hall on April 27 for a relaxing evening of chamber music, with the title “The Brahms Effect.”
Five of the musicians performed in two trios by Johannes Brahms, and the concert ended with a Sextet by Ernst von Dohnányi, a 20th-century composer strongly influenced by Brahms.
Dohnányi’s Sextet matched almost perfectly the instruments used in the two Brahms trios.
It is almost as if Dohnányi had this concert in mind in putting together this Sextet.
(By the way, this composer Dohnányi was the grandfather of the famous conductor Christoph von Dohnányi.)
The concert opened with a late Brahms work, the 1891 Trio for Clarinet, Cello, and Piano.
By 1890, Brahms, at the age of 57, decided to retire from composition.
But then he heard clarinetist Richard Mühlfeld playing, and he was inspired to write a series of chamber works using the clarinet.
Performing this work was perhaps the best known of the six players at the concert, clarinetist David Shifrin, a faculty member at Yale University who has been associated with CMSLC since 1982 and who had served as artistic director of CMSLC from 1992 to 2004.
Cellist was Nicholas Canellakis, who is a graduate of the Curtis Institute and New England Conservatory.
And pianist was Juho Pohjonen from Finland, where he graduated from Sibelius Academy.
The clarinet gave an especially mellow tone to this autumnal work, and Schifrin’s playing was in a unique class throughout.
Sweet, gentle melody was predominant in the second and third movements, and cellist Canellakis’ vigorous opening to the finale introduced a playful interaction to all three instruments.
The piano playing by Pohjanen was a fine blend of expressive phrasing and sensitive rhythmic changes, here and later.
He was the only member of the six to perform in all three works of the evening.
The 1865 Trio in E-flat Major for Horn, Violin and Piano, Op. 40, was written 25 years before the Clarinet Trio.
The use of a horn was a daring choice in the 1860s, and some critics could not take this work seriously.
Brahms made plain in the score that he wanted a “natural” horn to be used, not the valved horn then coming into common use.
At this concert, hornist was Radek Baborák, who has won many prizes in his homeland, the Czech Republic.
Violinist was Chad Hoopes, a graduate of the Cleveland Institute of Music, who performs widely with orchestras and chamber groups.
The Horn Trio started off with an easygoing exchange of melody between the violin and horn, and went on to mix the warm violin tone with the broad vibrant timbres of the horn.
After a merry Scherzo, a slow movement marked “Mesto” (sad) followed.
This movement is thought to have been an elegy for Brahms’ then recently deceased mother.
A dramatic end to this work drew strong applause from the audience.
The 1935 Sextet of von Dohnányi has moments which reveal the influence of Brahms, and the sonorities created by these six musicians resembled the sound of a small orchestra.
To the five players already heard from was added the playing of Hsin-Yun Huang, a violist from Taiwan.
This Sextet was written 38 years after Brahms’ death, and despite Brahmsian echoes, the sound textures and harmonies suggest strong changes from the sound world of Brahms.
Von Dohnányi had a marked sense of humor, as could be found in the once popular 1914 “Variations on a Nursery Tune.”
The finale of the Sextet was full of jolly music, with touches of ragtime and a parody waltz.
Along the way, there were showpiece cameos for all six instruments, with the horn standing out.
The bravura end to the Sextet drew the audience to their feet amid enthusiastic applause.