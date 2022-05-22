In the whirlwind conclusion of this concert season, I went to two concerts in close succession.
On the afternoon of April 24 at the salon concert in Foellinger Great Hall, I heard an impressive recital by graduate student flutist Peiyao Cheng with Ieng Ieng Lam at the piano. Cheng, the winner of this year’s Krannert Center Debut Artist award, is from Zhengzhou, China. She earned her master’s degree from Indiana University and is currently working toward her doctoral degree, studying with Professor Jonathan Keeble at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
The program opened with Francis Poulenc’s 1956 Sonata for Flute and Piano.
The first movement started with a delightful, singing melody (paradoxically marked “malincolico”), in which Cheng showed supple phrasing.
The second movement, marked “Cantilena,” displayed an agile legato line in Cheng’s playing. After a dramatic opening outburst, Cheng and pianist Lam brought the Sonata to an aesthetically pleasing conclusion.
The second work of the concert was Astor Piazzolla’s “History of the Tango,” originally written for flute and guitar, and here performed with piano accompaniment to the flute part. The titles of the four movements revealed the upward journey in social status of the Tango dance from its beginnings in “The Bordello, 1900,” then on to “Café, 1930,” later to “Nightclub, 1960,” and finally to “Concert d’Aujourd’hui” (Modern-Day Concert).
The music along the way was generally lively, with some moody passages for contrast. Cheng and Lam, in the fourth and final movement, performed melodic leaps, with quick phrases in vivid tango rhythms to a dramatic end to the first half of the concert.
After intermission, Cheng played a seven-minute solo work by Valerie Coleman entitled “Danza de la Mariposa” (Butterfly). Mostly quick and spirited, this display piece gave flutist Cheng an opportunity to show her brilliant, virtuosic abilities in a kaleidoscope of effects in which the flute can be played. To end the program, Chen and Lam came back to a work in more traditional style, the Sonata for Flute and Piano by Charles Marie Widor, whose name evokes echoes of his brilliant “Toccata” from his Fifth Symphony for Organ. This work had charming melodies, receiving from Cheng and Lam a most engaging performance. At the work’s resounding conclusion, the stage audience rose and gave flutist Cheng a clear sign of their approval and encouragement for a promising future.
Four days later, on April 28, I attended a concert in Foellinger given by the well-known Takács Quartet, with Julien Labro, playing the bandoneón and the accordina. This concert was for me something of a learning experience.
I have heard many recordings of bandoneón music, particularly the tangos of Astor Piazzolla, but I have never attended a concert with this much music played on the bandoneón. This instrument was invented in the 19th century by a German instrument dealer, Heinrich Band (hence the name). How is it different from the accordion? The bandoneón usually does not have the register switches common on accordions. The button action of the bandoneón is parallel to the motion of the bellows, not perpendicular to it as with an accordion.
The opening two pieces were played by Julien Labro and the Takács Quartet, and both pieces reflected the experiences of the composers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bryce Dessner’s “Circles” did indeed involve lovely textures which followed a circular pattern. Labro’s “Meditation No. 1” had languorous passages in which the bandoneón eloquently floated above the quartet’s lower harmonic bass.
Dino Saluzzi’s “Minguito,” named after an Argentinian TV character, offered a catchy Latin tune with expressive tapping on the bandoneón. An arrangement of J.S. Bach’s “Wachet auf,” a work on territory more familiar to me, produced a hymn-like effect, with an ethereal end in which the bandoneón bellows were stretched to their horizontal limits. Labro’s “Astoración” was a heartfelt homage to Piazzolla, with taped samples of Piazzolla’s voice. For part of this piece, Labro played the accordina, an instrument with a straight accordion keyboard but blown into like a harmonica. In all these pieces, Labro showed himself to be a masterful player of his chosen instruments.
Lack of space keeps me from lingering on the lovely performance by the Takács Quartet of the Maurice Ravel masterwork, his String Quartet in F Major. The concert concluded by everyone playing an uproarious piece by Clarice Assad, justly called “Clash,” which produced an ovation, after which Labro charmed us with a songful arrangement of Heitor Villa-Lobos’ “Sentimental Melody.”