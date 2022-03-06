During the past decade, audiences in Champaign-Urbana have heard a number of symphony orchestras from Eastern Europe. The COVID-19 pandemic, beginning in March 2020, rang down the curtain on all guest orchestras. Hence the concert of the Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra on Saturday, Feb. 26, in Foellinger Great Hall represented the renewal of such cultural links with Eastern Europe. This orchestra is named after Henryk Wieniawski (1835-’80), one of the most famous violinist/composers of the 19th century. The hometown of this orchestra is Lublin (birth place of Wieniawski) in Eastern Poland, about an hour’s drive from the Ukrainian and Belarus borders. There was a sad irony in that war had broken out so close to where these Polish musicians live. Nothing was said at the concert, but I am sure that it was on people’s minds.
The concert began with a mellow reading of Johannes Brahms’ “Variations on a Theme by Haydn.” Brahms first encountered this theme, known as the “Saint Anthony Chorale,” in a wind divertimento attributed to Haydn. The attribution is now doubted.
My first impression of this orchestra was the excellent blending of its woodwind choir. Conductor Wojciech Rodek gave every indication of expertise in calling from the players precisely what he wanted. The orchestra delivered the usual pleasures of these famous variations. The horns excelled in Var. 5, but in Variation 6, marked “grazioso,” I think that more charm was called for.
The soloist in the Peter Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto was the 21-year-old Polish violinist Sara Dragan, a winner of many competitions. With a sweet, broad tone, Dragan drew from Tchaikovsky’s lush melodies a compelling flow of emotive music. Her mastery of the technical challenges of the first movement cadenza was most impressive. Her playing of the concerto’s fireworks passages reminded me of the virtuoso display pieces by Wieniawski. By the breathtaking end of the Concerto, Dragan had the audience enthralled, judging from the swift standing ovation she received. For her encore, she played with impassioned concentration Heinrich Wilhelm Ernst’s 1864 Polyphonic Etude No. 6, a set of variations on the Irish traditional melody, “The Last Rose of Summer.” If you would like an encore to an encore, you can see Dragan playing the Ernst piece on YouTube.
The concert concluded with the most famous symphony ever written, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 in C Minor. If one wondered just how good this Polish orchestra is, my opinion by the end of this renowned work is that they are an excellent orchestra. What especially impressed me was the fine blending of all the choirs in passages when Beethoven called for a massive sound. This was especially evident in the crescendos of the second movement and later in the glorious finale. The bassoonist Wojciech Front deserved a bow for his playing in the Scherzo movement.
During the tumultuous applause at the end of the Beethoven Symphony, I wondered what the orchestra might play as an encore. Surely, a Polish orchestra would play something Polish! When the encore began, it sounded as Polish as kielbasa, and I thought I recognized the beat of a polonaise. I was wrong. It was a Mazurka, and I later learned that it was by the most famous Polish opera composer Stanislav Moniuszko (1819-’72), from his patriotic opera, “The Haunted House.” After the Mazurka, the orchestra dove into John Philip Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever,” our unofficial national anthem. It was a warm and kind gesture, and I hope that these fine musicians return to a safe homeland.