One of the musical pleasures after the University of Illinois semester ends in May is the Illinois Summer Harp Class, with a series of concerts organized by harp Professor Ann Yeung.
I attended the opening concert, given by harpist Sabrina Vaughan in the lovely Memorial Room of Smith Memorial Hall on campus. Vaughan is pursuing a master’s degree with Professor Yeung.
Vaughan began her recital with a polished performance of the Praeludium from the Partita No. I in B-flat Major, BWV 825 of Johann Sebastian Bach. Then, with firm finger touch, she played a Siciliana by Ottorino Respighi, a lilting, languid piece with many glissandi. Next came a 1921 “Rhapsodie” by the great harpist Marcel Grandjany. This work resembled at first a Gregorian hymn, with many developmental asides before returning to the original statement.
For the next piece, Vaughan was joined by flutist Yuyuan Yang, a master’s student studying with flute Professor Jonathan Keeble. Together, they gave a strong performance of Charles Rochester Young’s 1989 “The Song of the Lark.” As the title suggests, this work was inspired by the so titled painting by Jules Breton in the Art Institute of Chicago of a humble French peasant girl in a field listening to the song of a lark. (That title also turned up on a novel by Willa Cather about a famous American opera singer.)
Before the work began, Vaughan drew a ribbon between the harp strings so that later, the harp sounded like a little drum. Flutist Yang at first just produced the sound of breathing in her instrument. Later, her lines resembled birdsong, and there was also a fluttering melody, which perhaps imitated the lark’s flight. The movements of the Young work were “Song of the Waking Sun,” “Flight” and “Into Darkness.” And indeed, the work ended with breathing sounds, dying away.
More familiar material was offered by this duo in eloquent playing of Claude Debussy’s simple, direct prelude “The Girl with the Flaxen Hair” and the ornamented interweavings in his “Arabesque No. 2.”
The last two works on the program were compositions by Vaughan, who likes to blend Celtic and East Asian musical traditions on the harp. Her 2021 “Dance of the Forest” expressed lovely melodies with a Celtic lilt. Her 2023 work “Resurrection” was hymn-like, with delightful harmonies projected in sweeping phrases by which she declared a Christian hope for personal resurrection.
Both Vaughan’s harp and Yang’s flute sounded brilliant and opulent in the intimate acoustics of the Memorial Room. It was a distinct pleasure to hear the playing of these two highly talented instrumentalists.