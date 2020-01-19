Baroque Artists of Champaign-Urbana (BACH), at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 9 in the Chapel of St. John the Divine, will present a concert by “Les Délices” (“The Delights”), a Cleveland-based touring chamber ensemble. Soprano Clara Rottsolk will be heard in works that depict the tales from the Greek poet Homer’s epic “The Odyssey.” The composers to be heard include Élisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre (1665-1729) and Thomas-Louis Bourgeois (1676-1750).
On Feb. 11, the famous St. Olaf Choir from Northfield, Minn., will give a concert as part of the group’s 100th anniversary tour.
The UI Symphony, on Feb. 14, will be conducted by Donald Schleicher in a program of works by S. Prokofiev and C. Debussy, as well as W.A. Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante for Violin and Viola in which two members of the Jupiter String Quartet, sisters violinist Megan Freivogel and violist Liz Freivogel, will be soloists.
Cellist Jonathan Swensen, first-prize winner in the 2018 Young Concert Artists International Auditions, will give a recital at 3 p.m. Feb. 16 in the Sunday Salon Series on the stage of the Foellinger Great Hall. Swensen is currently pursuing a master’s degree at the Norwegian Academy of Music in Oslo.
The famous conductor Daniel Barenboim and the noted author Edward Said in 1999 gave birth to the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra as an attempt to let young Arab and Israeli musicians forge a musical meeting place free from fierce sectarian rivalries. Now, on Feb. 25, violinist Michael Barenboim, son of Daniel, will lead the West-East Divan Ensemble in a program of chamber works, including Franz Schubert’s “Rondo in A Major, D. 438,” Johannes Brahms’ “String Sextet No. 1,” and Felix Mendelssohn’s “Octet in E-Flat Major, Op. 20.” The name “West-Eastern Divan” has its origin in a poetry collection of the great German poet Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, entitled “West-östlicher Divan” (1814-1819), inspired by the famed Persian poet Hafez.
The combined talents of Illinois Theatre, Dance at Illinois, and Lyric Theatre30 p.m. Feb. 27 to Feb. 29 and March 5 to March 7, with a March 8 matinee at 3 p.m.
One of the most famous pianists of our time, Murray Perahia, will give a recital on Feb. 27 in the Foellinger Great Hall. Perahia first played at the Krannert Center in 1982, 38 years ago. Perahia, born in 1947, has performed to worldwide acclaim, and has made many recordings of masterworks for keyboard from J. S. Bach and W. A. Mozart to the romantic works of F. Chopin and F. Liszt.
In recent years, the Krannert Center has played host to many orchestras from Eastern Europe. This year, an orchestra will come from further east, and it will be the Siberian State Symphony Orchestra. On Feb. 29, this ensemble will be led by its music director, Vladimir Lande, and on the program the piano soloist will be Russian pianist Peter Laul in Peter Tchaikovsky’s much beloved Piano Concerto No. 1. Also on the program will be another Tchaikovsky masterwork, his Symphony No. 5 in E Minor. This orchestra is based in Krasnoyarsk, a city in southern Siberia, on the Yenisei River. This city of about a million inhabitants is an important junction on the Trans-Siberian Railway. Born in Leningrad, conductor Lande came to the U.S. in 1989, and he is particularly active in Washington D.C. as director/conductor of the Washington Soloists Chamber Orchestra.
All performances are at 7:30 p.m. in the Foellinger Great Hall unless otherwise noted.