The Sinfonia da Camera moved back to Smith Memorial Music Hall for its April 2 concert, at which Ian Hobson led the ensemble in performances by the two winners in the 2020 University of Illinois School of Music Concerto Competition, pianist Wan Lin and alto saxophonist Wilson Poffenberger. These two fine soloists have felt the effect of COVID-19 in that they won prizes and had to wait two years to play their concerts.
At this concert, I sat in the balcony of Smith Hall for the first time in years. Along with greatly improved sight lines, the sound up there was also much more open. After a moving rendition of the Ukrainian national anthem, things got off to an exciting start with Anglo-African composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s “The Bamboula, Rhapsodic Dance No. 2 in A Major.” This 1910 work was an homage to the West Indian dance whose opening is distinctive and memorable. Coleridge-Taylor employed a smooth orchestral blend in this swift dance, and Hobson moved the Sinfonia players to a resounding conclusion in a style reminiscent of Sir Edward Elgar. Perhaps a more famous “Bamboula” is the composition of Louis Moreau Gottschalk, dating from the 1840s.
The first Concerto Composition player to perform was Poffenberger, who is currently pursuing a doctor of musical arts degree at the UI. Poffenberger, who has wide international experience, chose to perform Florent Schmitt’s 1919 work “Légende for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra,” one of many works commissioned by wealthy Boston amateur saxophonist Elise Border Hall. It gave Poffenberger opportunity to display an expansive, even tone in a lazy, sinuous melody. Schmitt, stressing the saxophone’s singing qualities, held off the fireworks until mid-composition, and there, Poffenberger showed his impressive technical skills. At the end, he received strong applause. The composer Schmitt really did love the saxophone, writing in 1941 a “Saxophone Quartet.”
The second Concerto Competition soloist was Lin, who has performed widely in China, Singapore, London and venues in this country. She earned her master’s degree at Indiana University, studying with André Watts, and is currently working toward a doctoral degree here at the UI with Professor Timothy Ehlen. Lin chose to play Franz Liszt’s “Concerto for Piano and Orchestra No. 2 in A Major.” This work has a rather odd compositional and performing history. Started in 1839, when Liszt was 28, it was finished a decade later, in 1849, but not performed until 1857, when Liszt was 46.
In any Liszt piano work, one expects brilliant virtuoso passages, and Lin showed strong technical skills as she swept with ease from one end of the keyboard to the other. But this work, a single movement in six parts, began and later continued with slower passages in which Lin showed lovely legato playing. Liszt marked the three middle sections “allegro” — fast — yet the third section had a relaxing song-like part with a cello solo, played with fine tone by Amy Catron. At the exciting end, the audience responded with enthusiastic applause to Lin’s virtuoso playing and Sinfonia’s fine playing, with forceful conducting by Hobson.
The second half of the program was devoted to Johannes Brahms’ Second Symphony, a work toward which I feel as if it were an old friend whom one admired for its best qualities. For me, one of the great moments in all of Brahms’ music is the solo entry of the French horn near the end of the first movement. This moment says to me, “All is well,” and Sinfonia hornist Lea Humphreys played it memorably. After the second movement, in which Brahms explores various shades of melancholia, the third movement sings refreshingly forth with simple, direct charm. When Brahms wants to stir up an audience, he knows how to do it. After 40 minutes of pastoral peacefulness, Sinfonia let loose a tempest, with Hobson driving it on, racing to a thrilling crossing of the finish line.