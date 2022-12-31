John Frayne | Return to tradition with CU Ballet's 'The Nutcracker,' CU Symphony's Holiday Concert
The holiday time of the year is a time for traditional pleasures, and the COVID-19 pandemic was a breaker of traditions.
No more welcome sign that life is returning to normal than the sequence in early December of Champaign Urbana Ballet’s performance of Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” (returning this year after a two-year hiatus), followed soon after by the Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra’s holiday concert.
The pleasures of the CU Ballet’s “Nutcracker” are familiar, yet every year there seems to be fresh stage business, but I must confess that my memory of past performances compared to the latest production is unreliable.
One change in the current show was to have recorded music, and the music as played was splendid.
Sitting near the audio control panel, I noticed that in Act I, the music flowed without interruption, with the dancers taking their cues from the recording.
In Act II, with its succession of separate numbers, the operator cued each dance.
That way, one could be sure the dancers were ready.
The general effect of this year’s “Nutcracker” was a delight to the eye, especially the wonderful finale to Act I.
The major roles of Act I received strong performances from Elizabeth Seong as Clara, Shanley David as Fritz, William Shunk as the Nutcracker and Alexandra Warwick as the Rat Queen.
In Act II, veteran performer Kevin Burnside was outstanding as the Cavalier, and Janie Lee was brilliant as the Sugar Plum Fairy.
The dancing of the youngest performers in the battle of soldiers and mice, and of the offsprings of Madame Dairy Queen, was charming.
Hanna Liable-Seif as the Rose Queen and all the flowers made the Waltz of the Flowers a reliable climax of Act II.
And this year, the 200th anniversary of the death of E.T.A. Hoffmann, is an opportune time to express admiration for the strange but compelling genius who created “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King,” the 1816 story upon which Tchaikovsky’s ballet was based.
Holiday time for symphonyThe C-U Symphony Orchestra’s holiday concert was given on Dec. 7 before a large audience in Foellinger Great Hall.
The presence of the University of Illinois Chamber Singers and the children of the Central Illinois Youth Chorus gave a special festive air to the concert.
The more serious side of the musical offerings was from the Baroque era.
Stephen Alltop displayed his many-sided virtuosity by playing the solo part in George Friderik Handel’s Organ Concerto in F Major, Op. 4, No. 5.
Alltop’s secure touch and fine sense of rhythm were most evident in the Allegro and Presto movements of this concerto.
The rest of the ensemble, a small group of mainly string players were expertly led by Assistant Conductor Nathan Sawyer.
A display of grandeur was added by J. S. Bach’s Cantata No. 191, which Bach added, as the “Gloria” section, to his monumental Mass in B Minor.
Andrew Megill led a fine performance by the ensemble, in which the Chamber Singers, moving from front of the stage to the back and then returning to the front, sang with high spirits and admirable phrasing.
The duetto “Gloria Patri …” was sung with finesse by guest soprano Katelyn Lee and tenor Joe Shadday.
In the second part of the concert, I found the singing by the Central Illinois Youth Chorus members of the Bach Gounod “Ave Maria” very touching, with a fine solo delivered by acting concert master Ion-Alexandru Malaimare.
Alltop was just about to conduct “Sleigh Ride” when he was called to the phone, presumably by pop star Taylor Swift (really?).
A brand-new Santa then sneaked on stage and led the band, as only a Herr Claus can.
For old hands at these concerts, it was “déjà vu all over again”!
Then the children all came out on stage for the communal sing-along, displaying their excellent training by directors Andrea Solya and Ann Marie Morrisette.
By the time we all had belted out Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus,” we might agree with the poet Robert Browning that “All’s right with the world.”
John Frayne hosts ‘Classics of the Phonograh’ on Saturdays on WILL-FM and, in retirement, teaches at the UI. His email is frayne@illinois.edu.