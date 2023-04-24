The concert of the Sinfonia da Camera, led by Ian Hobson, on April 8 served up great music in generous portions. A symphony by Gustav Mahler was played, and for many, that would be almost enough, but there was a famous violin concerto, as well as a suite of incidental music.
For starters, there was a suite of four movements, written by Gabriel Fauré for the once-famous, symbolic drama by Maurice Maeterlinck, “Pelléas et Mélisande.” Fauré’s music strikes me as beautifully written, and Fauré rarely shouts and never screams. But he can express tragic emotions, as in the final section, “Death of Mélisande.” My favorite section of this suite was the third movement, a “Sicilienne.” Hobson and the Sinfonia players projected the refined pleasures of this music with finesse.
The soloists in Felix Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto, Op. 64 was violinist Andrés Cárdenas, who is no stranger to Krannert audiences. He has been for decades a celebrated violin soloist with major symphony orchestras around the world, and he has done much conducting as well. For decades, he was a professor of violin at Indiana University. He was also the concertmaster of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra for over 20 years.
With a pure tone and an impeccable sense of phrasing and rhythm, Cárdenas gave an admirable performance of the solo part. He and the Sinfonia musicians, under Hobson’s tasteful direction, engaged delightfully in the many dramatic and melodic encounters the work calls for. As one might expect from Mendelssohn, the Sinfonia woodwinds had many opportunities to show their virtuosity. The applause was most enthusiastic. But Cárdenas was not finished; he sat in as concertmaster in the following work.
After intermission came the Mahler Fourth Symphony, one of his shortest, most gentle and friendliest to listeners intimidated by some of his 90-minute juggernauts. Like, I presume, many others, this symphony served for me as a gateway into Mahler’s music. Hobson and the Sinfonia players gave an accomplished and insightful reading of this genial work, which asks for virtuoso playing from everyone. This work abounds in twists and turns, especially from the woodwinds and the brass players.
Cárdenas, in the second movement, with his violin tuned a tone up (called by the Italians “scordatura”), produced an eerie sound, which Mahler intended to sound like the dance of death. The first and second movements of his work gave me the impression of leisurely delight. (For both movements, Mahler uses the word “unhurried.”) The third movement ambles on restfully, but as the movement comes to a close, there is a magical transformation, as the emotional range of the music opens into a newly explored sonic world. A clamorous outburst from the orchestra follows and then tapers off into a serene conclusion.
At that point, the orchestra was joined by soprano, Peiqi Huang, who expertly sang the text of a 47-line poem called “Das Himmlische Leben” (“Life in Heaven”), from the famous collection of German folk poetry, entitled “Des Knaben Wunderhorn,” (“The Youth’s Magic Horn”). This poem expresses a childlike vision of what heaven might be like. Everything is done with childish innocence, even St. John is leading out the Lamb to be slaughtered by Herod, and there is a profusion of good food, even asparagus.
Huang expressed all this visual and verbal profusion with appropriate lighthearted emphasis, and at the poem’s conclusion, her limpid soprano voice soared in revealing the glories of music in heaven. Here, this work reaches its emotional fulfillment with heavenly music, and then Mahler wisely allows his music, on a quiet beat, to slowly fade away.
The audience reaction was tumultuous, calling soloist Huang and Hobson back to the stage. Then Hobson gestured in turn to each section of the orchestra to join in his season-ending triumph.